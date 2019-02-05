ENGLISH

Exclusive: Asus plans 100 exclusive stores in India by the end of 2019

ZenBook 14 starts at Rs 72,990, which stretches up to Rs 1,00,990 and the 15-inch model will cost you at Rs. Rs 1,39,990.

    In an attempt to strengthen its offline presence, Taiwanese electronics giant Asus is planning to open 100 new exclusive stores in India by the end of this year.

    "We are planning to open 50 stores in the next two quarters and another 50 by the end of this year," Arnold Su, PC & Gaming Head, Asus told Gizbot in an interaction.

    He said, "At present, we have 100 exclusive stores and 4000 distributors in India."

    Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of new ZenBook 13-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch models in India.

    The newly launched ZenBook 13 comes at a starting price of Rs 71,990 and goes up to Rs 99,990, while ZenBook 14 starts at Rs 72,990, which stretches up to Rs 1,00,990 and the 15-inch model will cost you at Rs. Rs 1,39,990.

    "We are eyeing at 10 percent market share this year," Arnold replied when asked about the market Asus is looking at this year. However, he refused to divulge the exact amount of investment.
    "We will be investing millions in marketing and launching exclusive stores in the country," he added.

    The new ZenBook series features a wide array of connections including the revolutionary USB Type-C port for any-way-up connections and superfast USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gbps) data transfers, and there's also a range of other USB ports, including USB Type-A (up to 5Gbps or 10Gbps) and/or USB 2.0.

    All models include a full-sized HDMI port and a microSD or SD card reader, so it's easy to connect to all your current and future peripherals.

    Read More About: asus laptop news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
