ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Expanscape Introduces Aurora 7 Laptop With Seven Displays: Everything You Need To Know

    By
    |

    You might not want to go back to your laptop after you look at the new Aurora 7. The new prototype laptop developed by Expanscape comes with seven displays that open from all nooks and corners of the chassis! Straight out of science fiction, the new laptop features a clamshell design packed with seven displays.

    Expanscape Introduces Aurora 7 Laptop With Seven Displays
    source  

     

    Expanscape Aurora 7 Laptop Design

    On the surface, the Aurora 7 looks like an ordinary laptop. When you open the laptop, it unfolds twice to two landscape displays. Plus, it further opens two portrait-oriented screens on either side, which further opens to two smaller screens from either side. Lastly, the seventh screen appears just out of the right corner of the palm rest.

    Expanscape notes the large screens offer 17.3-inch 4K displays with 2160p resolution. Three smaller screens measure 7-inch and offer 1200p resolution. With so many screens and a heavy battery, the Aurora 7 weighs 11.7 kg.

    Expanscape Aurora 7 Laptop Specs

    Going under the hood, the Aurora 7 packs the Intel Core i9-9900K CPU with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. The processor is paired with 64GB RAM, 2.5TB SSD, and 2TB HDD storage. The laptop features an 82 Wh battery and an additional 148 Wh for the displays. However, with so many displays, the battery can last only up to an hour or so.

    The company plans to increase the battery performance, RAM, and SSD storage, and try to reduce the weight in the next-gen models. The seven-display laptop comes with several connectivity ports like three USB ports, HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

    Expanscape Aurora 7 Price, Availability

    The Aurora 7 is a prototype model and isn't available for a retail release. The company plans to up the offering before launching it for select buyers who might be interested. Firms that are into mobile security operations, financial services, security developers, data scientists, and even content creators are potential buyers of the Aurora 7.

     

    Reports suggest the world's first seven-display laptop would be getting updates soon. Future prototype models are expected to feature Nvidia RTX GPUs, better battery, more memory and storage, and so on.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: laptops news displays
    Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X