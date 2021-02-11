Just In
Expanscape Introduces Aurora 7 Laptop With Seven Displays: Everything You Need To Know
You might not want to go back to your laptop after you look at the new Aurora 7. The new prototype laptop developed by Expanscape comes with seven displays that open from all nooks and corners of the chassis! Straight out of science fiction, the new laptop features a clamshell design packed with seven displays.
Expanscape Aurora 7 Laptop Design
On the surface, the Aurora 7 looks like an ordinary laptop. When you open the laptop, it unfolds twice to two landscape displays. Plus, it further opens two portrait-oriented screens on either side, which further opens to two smaller screens from either side. Lastly, the seventh screen appears just out of the right corner of the palm rest.
Expanscape notes the large screens offer 17.3-inch 4K displays with 2160p resolution. Three smaller screens measure 7-inch and offer 1200p resolution. With so many screens and a heavy battery, the Aurora 7 weighs 11.7 kg.
Expanscape Aurora 7 Laptop Specs
Going under the hood, the Aurora 7 packs the Intel Core i9-9900K CPU with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. The processor is paired with 64GB RAM, 2.5TB SSD, and 2TB HDD storage. The laptop features an 82 Wh battery and an additional 148 Wh for the displays. However, with so many displays, the battery can last only up to an hour or so.
The company plans to increase the battery performance, RAM, and SSD storage, and try to reduce the weight in the next-gen models. The seven-display laptop comes with several connectivity ports like three USB ports, HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.
Expanscape Aurora 7 Price, Availability
The Aurora 7 is a prototype model and isn't available for a retail release. The company plans to up the offering before launching it for select buyers who might be interested. Firms that are into mobile security operations, financial services, security developers, data scientists, and even content creators are potential buyers of the Aurora 7.
Reports suggest the world's first seven-display laptop would be getting updates soon. Future prototype models are expected to feature Nvidia RTX GPUs, better battery, more memory and storage, and so on.
