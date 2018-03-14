Find out what LIVA Q, world’s smallest Windows-based Mini-PC brings to the table

Let’s find out what this pocket sized PC can do.

ECS LIVA Q is backed by an Intel Apollo Lake SoC, which is capable of handling 4K content playback. The portable PC comes equipped with an HDMI 2.0. port, dual network options, standard RJ45 LAN connector for more stabilized connection and also has 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.1 for wireless connections.

On the storage front, LIVAa Q boasts of a microSD card slot that supports up to 128GB memory card. The pocket sized PC also has two USB slots to connect with other device and also comes with a VESA mount which allows users to hang / hide the Mini-PC behind monitors and TVs, making it ideal for limited spaces.

As per ECS, LIVA is sleek Windows PC, with wireless connectivity to cut down on chaotic cables. It is ideal for home and office users because of its comprehensive features, compact size, stylish design and affordable price.

Ken Cheng, Director of IMS Division, Elitegroup Computer Systems was present on the launch and said, "ECS will always provide solutions with cutting-edge technology, diversified product portfolio. Mini-PC product line is part of our plans which is based on ECS's core competence. We would like to see Indian customers leveraging our innovative product to change their daily life & make lifestyle more convenient".

What we think?

LIVA Q seems like a great value for money deal for Windows users who are looking for a portable machine with all the required features. Students and avid travelers can use the portable machine for day-to-day tasks, provided that they have a monitor handy to connect the portable PC to address the tasks. The fact that Liva Q can also stream 4K content in such a small form factor, gives it an edge over its counterparts.

We will soon give you a hands-on demo of the portable PC, until then you can have a look at:

Key features of LIVA Q

World's Smallest 4K Pocket PC

Compact in size, Big in Performance

Plug and play, Design Concept

System On/Off via TV/Monitor Remote

Fits Everywhere

Micro SD Slot for Extended Storage

Online Anywhere with LAN/WiFi Options

Your Ideal Desktop/Media Station Replacement

No Compromise for Full PC Functionality

Pricing and Availability:

The new LIVA Q is available through authorized ECS partners, other reseller channels and ecommerce portals at the listed price of:

LIVA Q 4G/32GB, With 10 Home; Rs. 15,500/- excluding taxes

LIVA Q 4G/32GB, Without OS; Rs. 13,500/- excluding taxes

