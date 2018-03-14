Subscribe to Gizbot
Find out what LIVA Q, world’s smallest Windows-based Mini-PC brings to the table

LIVA Q is a pocket-sized Mini-PC featuring latest Intel Apollo Lake SOC processors; along with 4GB RAM 32GB eMMC storage and HDMI 2.0.

Our computers are getting smarter and portable every day. The latest to join the race of pocket size PCs is LIVA Q, which is touted as the world's smallest Windows-based PC. Designed by Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), LIVA Q is a pocket-sized Mini-PC that measures just 70 x 70 x 31.4mm and weighs 260 grams.

LIVA Q is world’s smallest Windows-based Mini-PC

LIVA Q will come at a price-point of Rs. 15,500 for the 4G RAM+32GB storage variant with Windows 10 Home edition. The 4GB RAM+32GB storage variant without Windows OS will sell at Rs 13,500.

Let’s find out what this pocket sized PC can do.

ECS LIVA Q is backed by an Intel Apollo Lake SoC, which is capable of handling 4K content playback. The portable PC comes equipped with an HDMI 2.0. port, dual network options, standard RJ45 LAN connector for more stabilized connection and also has 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.1 for wireless connections.

On the storage front, LIVAa Q boasts of a microSD card slot that supports up to 128GB memory card. The pocket sized PC also has two USB slots to connect with other device and also comes with a VESA mount which allows users to hang / hide the Mini-PC behind monitors and TVs, making it ideal for limited spaces.

As per ECS, LIVA is sleek Windows PC, with wireless connectivity to cut down on chaotic cables. It is ideal for home and office users because of its comprehensive features, compact size, stylish design and affordable price.

Ken Cheng, Director of IMS Division, Elitegroup Computer Systems was present on the launch and said, "ECS will always provide solutions with cutting-edge technology, diversified product portfolio. Mini-PC product line is part of our plans which is based on ECS's core competence. We would like to see Indian customers leveraging our innovative product to change their daily life & make lifestyle more convenient".

 

What we think?

LIVA Q seems like a great value for money deal for Windows users who are looking for a portable machine with all the required features. Students and avid travelers can use the portable machine for day-to-day tasks, provided that they have a monitor handy to connect the portable PC to address the tasks. The fact that Liva Q can also stream 4K content in such a small form factor, gives it an edge over its counterparts.

We will soon give you a hands-on demo of the portable PC, until then you can have a look at:

Key features of LIVA Q

  • World's Smallest 4K Pocket PC
  • Compact in size, Big in Performance
  • Plug and play, Design Concept
  • System On/Off via TV/Monitor Remote
  • Fits Everywhere
  • Micro SD Slot for Extended Storage
  • Online Anywhere with LAN/WiFi Options
  • Your Ideal Desktop/Media Station Replacement
  • No Compromise for Full PC Functionality

Dell XPS 13 (2018) laptop review - GIZBOT
Pricing and Availability:

The new LIVA Q is available through authorized ECS partners, other reseller channels and ecommerce portals at the listed price of:

LIVA Q 4G/32GB, With 10 Home; Rs. 15,500/- excluding taxes

LIVA Q 4G/32GB, Without OS; Rs. 13,500/- excluding taxes

Story first published: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
