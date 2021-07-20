Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2-In-1, Thin & Light Laptops With 11th Gen Core i7 Launched News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Laptop market in India has a new player. Japanese-based company Fujitsu has announced two new laptop models for the Indian market, aiming to cater to the growing demand for laptops. The new Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2 in 1 and the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptops run Intel 11th Gen Core i7 chipsets and offer long-standing battery backup.

Fujitsu Laptops Price, Availability

Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2 in 1 and the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptops are going to be available on Amazon. The Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2 in 1 laptop starts from Rs. 86,990 and the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptop starts from Rs. 80,990. The first sale will begin on July 26 at midnight, right at the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2 in 1 Laptop Features

As the name suggests, the new Fujitsu UH-X Convertible 2 in 1 is a convertible notebook that can even be used as a tablet. Fujitsu claims the laptop is one of the most lightweight convertible notebooks in the country, weighing 997 grams. The company claims the convertible hinge mechanism has undergone rigorous durability tests, making it strong and sturdy.

Under the hood, the Fujitsu laptop draws power from the Intel Core i7 chipset paired with the Intel Xe Graphics. The 13.3-inch FHD display packs the IGZO panel that offers vibrant color. The Fujitsu laptop also includes a 50Wh battery that the company claims to last up to 11 hours.

Fujitsu Thin & Light Laptop Features

Next, the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptop also packs a couple of similarities to the convertible model. This too includes a 13.3-inch LED Full HD, anti-glare display, but skips touch support. Under the hood, the same Intel Core i7 chipset powers the laptop with Windows 10 Home OS. One of the key features of this Fujitsu laptop model is its ultra-lightweight design and build.

The laptop weighs only 878 grams and flaunts a narrow-bezel frame, which offers an 81 percent actual aspect ratio (AAR). Much like the Fujitsu convertible laptop, the Thin & Light model also offers 11 hours of battery back and can also be recharged with the device with a mobile battery in case the battery runs out.

