Google is offering 6 months of free Netflix with select Chromebooks

Tech giant Google is now offering six months worth of Netflix for free with select Chromebooks. As per the Chromebook's offer page, the company has said that the offer will be valid on the purchase of a Samsung Chromebook Plus, a Chromebook Pro, or a Google Pixelbook.

Apart from these, those who already own these Chromebooks can also redeem the offer. This is a good deal for consumers. Redeeming the offer will give the Chromebook owners HD video and access to download on compatible devices.

Google has placed some terms and conditions though. You can go through it below.

Well, the offer must be redeemed by 31 December 2017. The offer is valid for 6 months of Netflix Service on the $10.99 (a month) "Two Screens at a Time Streaming Plan" (total value $65.94). A Netflix compatible device (manufactured and sold separately) and broadband Internet connection are required to watch instantly. Offer is not redeemable or refundable for cash, subject to applicable law, and cannot be exchanged for Netflix gift subscriptions.

You may apply the value of the offer to a different plan, or other services offered by Netflix. If a Netflix Service price change occurs before you redeem your Promotion Activation while this offer is valid, you will be entitled to the equivalent total value herein on the new price plan.

Offer must be redeemed via google.com/chromebook/offers, the Chromebook Promotions Redemption page, from the Qualifying Chromebook and the offer code activated on netflix.com on or before the said date otherwise it becomes void. Besides, Google and Netflix reserve the right to change, cancel or amend this offer at any time.