Honor MagicBook X 14, X 15 India Sale Date Announced; Where To Buy?

Honor MagicBook X 14 India launch was recently teased on Amazon. Now, the e-commerce site has revealed that Honor will be launching two new laptops-- MagicBook X 14 and the MagicBook X 15 in the country soon. Both laptops were originally unveiled back in May last year in China. The Amazon listing has also revealed the sale date and full specifications of both the upcoming Honor laptops in India.

Honor MagicBook X 14 & MagicBook X 15 India Sale & Expected Pricing

Both the Honor MagicBook X 14 and the MagicBook X 15 will go on sale starting April 6 via Amazon. However, the pricing of both models is still under wraps. The Honor MagicBook X 14 was launched starting at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,454), while MagicBook X 15 starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,708) in China.

Based on this, we expect the upcoming Honor laptop might start at Rs. 40,000 in India. However, it is better to wait for the official announcement.

Honor MagicBook X 14 & MagicBook X 15 Features In India

Going by the Amazon listing, the Honor MagicBook X 14 will come with a premium aluminum metal body, measuring 15.9mm thick and weighing 1.38Kgs. It will sport a 14-inch IPS panel that will deliver Full HD resolution and will have an anti-glare display with TUV Rheinland flicker-free and low-blue light certification.

The laptop will be launched in two variants. One will be powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor, while the other variant will run 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U chip.

The MagicBook X 14 will also include backlit keyboard, pop-up camera, a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button. For battery, there will be 56Whr battery that is said to last up to 13.2 hours on a single charge. It will also support 65W fast charging that is claimed to charge up to 59 percent battery in just 30 minutes.

On the other hand, the Honor MagicBook X 15 will also have the same aluminum metal body as the MagicBook X 14. However, it will skip the backlit keyboard, instead, the MagicBook X 15 will offer a regular keyboard. Besides, the laptop will come in a single variant in the country, which will be powered by the Intel Core i3-10110U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Upfront, the Honor Magicbook X 15 will feature a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with 141 PPI and an 87% screen-to-body ratio. It will pack a 42Wh battery with support for the same 65W fast charging. For connectivity, both the MagicBook X 14 and the MagicBook X 15 will support dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB 3.0 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C, and so on.

How About Competition?

Now, brands like Realme, Infinix, and Redmi are bringing laptops with power-packed features at affordable price tags. If the expected pricing appears to be true, we expect the upcoming Honor laptops will compete with the Realme Book Slim and the Infinix InBook X1 series.

