Honor MagicBook X 14, X 15 Sale Goes Live On Amazon India; Price Starts At Rs. 38,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor has launched two new laptops namely-- MagicBook X 14 and the MagicBook X 15 in India. Both laptops were originally unveiled back in May last year in China. Now, they are available for purchase via Amazon India. The Honor laptop price starts at Rs. 38,990; however, it is an introductory price. So, the price will increase later. Let's take a look on the pricing and offers of both the MagicBook X 14 and the X 15 in India.

Honor MagicBook X 14, X 15 Price And Sale Offers

The Honor MagicBook X 14 has been launched at Rs. 42,990 for the Intel Core i3 processor which comes with 8GB RAM and 236GB SSD storage option. While the Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSS storage will cost Rs. 51,990. However, both the variants can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs. 39,990, and Rs. 46,990, respectively.

On the other hand, the Honor MagicBook X 15 with the Inter Core i3 processor comes with a price tag of Rs. 40,990. It is selling at special price of Rs. 38,990. It is also important to note that, the introductory offer is for limited period.

Apart from this, the e-commerce site is also offering a Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card transactions, a 10 percent instant discount on Citibank credit card and debit card transactions, and no-cost EMI options.

Honor MagicBook X 14, X 15: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a slim laptop with an affordable price tag, the Honor MagicBook X 14 can be a good pick. It has a premium aluminum metal body, measuring 15.9mm thick and weighing 1.38Kgs. You'll also get a 14-inch IPS anti-glare display with a Full HD resolution and TUV Rheinland flicker-free and low-blue light certification.

As mentioned above, the Honor MagicBook X 14 will be available in two variants. One is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor, while the other variant has the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U chip under its hood.

For battery, it packs a 56Whr battery that is claimed to last up to 13.2 hours on a single charge. It also supports 65W fast charging that is claimed to charge up to 59 percent battery in just 30 minutes. Besides, the laptop also offers a backlit keyboard, pop-up camera, a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button.

You'll get the same aluminum metal body on the Honor MagicBook X 15. However, it does not have backlit keyboard, instead, it has regular keyboard. Also, it can be purchased in a single variant in the country, powered by the Intel Core i3-10110U processor. As the name suggests, the Honor Magicbook X 15 offers a larger 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with 141 PPI and an 87% screen-to-body ratio.

There is a 42Wh battery with support for the same 65W fast charging as the Honor X 14. Lastly, both laptops also include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB 3.0 Gen1 Type-A, and 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A for connectivity. All in all, both can be good deals for their asking price tags.

Best Mobiles in India