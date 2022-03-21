Just In
- 1 min ago OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Officially Teased For This Month
- 1 hr ago Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Doctor Strange, Bus From Mad Max, More Incoming
- 2 hrs ago Telegram Banned In Brazil For Spreading Misinformation: Will The Ban Be Lifted?
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Sale: Best Smart Air Purifiers With Wi-Fi Connectivity For This Summer Season
Don't Miss
- News Tunisian national arrested for murder of India-origin women in London
- Sports Swiss Open 2022: Indian Squad, Schedule, Draw, Results and Previous Indian winners
- Movies Aneri Vajani Breaks Silence On Her Absence In Anupamaa; Reveals Two Interesting Scenes From The Show
- Finance Axis Bank Hikes Interest Rates On FDs of 1-Year W.e.f. 21st March 2022
- Automobiles Here Is The List Of Upcoming Electric Cars In India: XC40 Recharge, Altroz EV, & More
- Lifestyle Gangaur or Gauri Puja 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals To Worship Parvati And Significance
- Education CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result 2022 Announced, Check CBSE Class XII Term 1 Result And Term 2 Weightage Criteria
- Travel Top Summer Honeymoon Destinations in India
Honor MagicBook X14 Tipped To Launch Soon In India; Design, Key Specs Revealed
Honor will soon be launching a new laptop in India. Amazon has made a dedicated site for the upcoming Honor laptop which also reveals key specs and its design. The latest model will sit with the existing model Honor MagicBook 15 in the country. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. Amazon is expected to share the official launch date of the upcoming Honor laptop soon.
Honor To Launch New Laptop Soon In India
The Amazon listing did not mention the name of the laptop; however, it confirms the laptop will come under the MagicBook series. Based on the features and design, we can safely assume the upcoming laptop will be none other than the Honor MagicBook X14 which was originally launched back in May last year in China.
Honor MagicBook X14 Features In India
As per the Amazon listing, the upcoming Honor MagicBook laptop will come with a premium aluminum metal body, measuring 15.9mm thick and weighing 1.38Kgs. It is also listed to come with a 180-degree hinge. Upfront, the laptop will come with an IPS panel which will deliver Full HD resolution. It will have an anti-glare display with TUV Rheinland flicker-free and low-blue light certification.
Moreover, the laptop will pack a 56Whr battery that is said to last up to 13.2 hours on a single charge. It will support 65W fast charging that is claimed to charge up to 59 percent battery in just 30 minutes. Other features will include a backlit keyboard, pop-up camera, a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming laptop.
If it will indeed be the Honor MagicBook X14, the laptop will be available in two variants. The first model will be powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor coupled with 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD, while the other variant will run 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U chip.
Honor MagicBook X14 Expected Price In India
The Honor MagicBook X14 price starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,454) in China. So, we expect it might launch at around Rs. 40,000 in the country and will be a great competitor for the other affordable laptops from brands like Realme and Infinix. Further, Amazon listing confirms the upcoming Honor laptop will be available in Space Grey color option.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040