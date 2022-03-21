Honor MagicBook X14 Tipped To Launch Soon In India; Design, Key Specs Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor will soon be launching a new laptop in India. Amazon has made a dedicated site for the upcoming Honor laptop which also reveals key specs and its design. The latest model will sit with the existing model Honor MagicBook 15 in the country. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. Amazon is expected to share the official launch date of the upcoming Honor laptop soon.

Honor To Launch New Laptop Soon In India

The Amazon listing did not mention the name of the laptop; however, it confirms the laptop will come under the MagicBook series. Based on the features and design, we can safely assume the upcoming laptop will be none other than the Honor MagicBook X14 which was originally launched back in May last year in China.

Honor MagicBook X14 Features In India

As per the Amazon listing, the upcoming Honor MagicBook laptop will come with a premium aluminum metal body, measuring 15.9mm thick and weighing 1.38Kgs. It is also listed to come with a 180-degree hinge. Upfront, the laptop will come with an IPS panel which will deliver Full HD resolution. It will have an anti-glare display with TUV Rheinland flicker-free and low-blue light certification.

Moreover, the laptop will pack a 56Whr battery that is said to last up to 13.2 hours on a single charge. It will support 65W fast charging that is claimed to charge up to 59 percent battery in just 30 minutes. Other features will include a backlit keyboard, pop-up camera, a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming laptop.

If it will indeed be the Honor MagicBook X14, the laptop will be available in two variants. The first model will be powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor coupled with 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD, while the other variant will run 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U chip.

Honor MagicBook X14 Expected Price In India

The Honor MagicBook X14 price starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,454) in China. So, we expect it might launch at around Rs. 40,000 in the country and will be a great competitor for the other affordable laptops from brands like Realme and Infinix. Further, Amazon listing confirms the upcoming Honor laptop will be available in Space Grey color option.

