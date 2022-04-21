HP Announces New Pavilion Laptops With Intel 12th Gen Core Processor; India Price, Sale Dates News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HP has announced new laptops under its Pavilion which includes the HP Pavilion 15, Pavilion 14, and the Pavilion 14 x360. HP has used the Intel 12th Gen Core and AMD 5000 series processors for these laptops. Apart from the latest processor, the laptops feature ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum. Let's take a look at the new HP laptops' price and availability in India.

HP Pavilion 15 (2022), Pavilion 14 & Pavilion 14 x360 Price And Sale In India

The HP Pavilion 15 (2022) price starts at Rs. 65,999 in India. The laptop comes in Fog Blue, Natural Silver, and Warm Gold color options. It can now be purchased via HP.com website and will go on sale through the other e-commerce sites in the country in the coming days.

On the other hand, the HP Pavilion 14 with AMD processor carries a starting price of Rs. 55,999, while the HP Pavilion 15 AMD model starts at Rs. 59,999. Besides, the HP Pavilion 14 x360 comes with a starting price of Rs. 55,999 and the HP Pavilion 14 Intel model starts at Rs. 60,999. Lastly, the HP Pavilion 15 Intel model is launched at Rs. 65,999.

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Features

The HP Pavilion 15 (2022) has a 15.6-inch anti-glare IPS display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and 45% NTSC colour gamut. It also supports 85% screen-to-body ratio (STBR) and a webcam.

The laptop is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and NIVIDA GeForce MX550 graphics. Another variant of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) comes with the AMD 5000 series processor. The device comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVME M.2 SSD. Moreover, it packs a 3-cell 41wh Lithium Polymer battery with HP fast charging support that is claimed to provide up to 8 days of battery life.

In terms of ports, the HP Pavilion 15 has two USB Type-A, a Type-C, a HDMI 2.1, and a headphone jack. Other features include dual speakers with HP Audio Boost technology, Windows 11, backlit keyboard and WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The features of both the Pavilion 14 and the Pavilion 14 x360 are yet to be revealed.

