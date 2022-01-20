HP Fortis Chromebooks Launched; Designed To Withstand Accidental Damage News oi-Megha Rawat

HP has revealed the HP Fortis Chromebooks and Windows laptops, which are designed for remote learning and have a durable construction. Models based on Chrome OS include the HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook and the HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook. The HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 PC, ProBook Fortis 14 G10 PC, Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 PC, and Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 PC are among the Windows laptops in the portfolio.

The HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 and Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 come with a Windows 11 SE option for a simplified Windows 11 experience. The HP 320 FHD Webcam and HP 325 FHD Webcam have now been added to the portfolio for virtual connectivity.

Every Fortis notebook, which starts at $349 (Rs. 25,946) and includes a range of laptops and 2-in-1s, has an added level of durability compared to normal notebooks, including spill-resistance (up to 11.8 ounces of liquid), reinforced ports, drops and knocks are protected by the rubber trim.

HP has added a hard texture to the laptops to make them easier to hold and prevent spills in the first place, as well as a new metal cover to protect the laptop's battery in the case of a fall.

HP fitted a new full-skirted tethered keyboard with keys that are tougher to remove to protect against fidgety kids. HP designed its Fortis laptops to be cleaned down with common household cleaning solutions because schools are a breeding ground for germs.

HP Fortis Chromebooks Specifications

The HP Fortis 14-inch G10 Chromebook is the most affordable of the bunch, with a starting price of $349 (Rs. 25,948), and is available now. It has a 1366 x 768 or full HD 1920 x 1080 touch display, Intel Celeron and Pentium processors, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, Wi-Fi 6, and one of Google's Titan C security chips included.

Connectivity options include one USB-C port for charging and data, two USB-A connections, one HDMI, a combo headphone/microphone socket, and a microSD card reader. The HP Fortis 11-inch G9 Q Chromebook is a somewhat smaller Chromebook for school, but it won't be available until June.

It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor instead of an Intel chip, as well as a slightly slower Wi-Fi 5 modem, 4GB/8GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB of eMMC storage. Both the Fortis 14 G10 and the Fortis 11 G9 Q can be customized with an optional 4G LTE connection, irrespective of which one you prefer.

Furthermore, there is the clamshell HP ProBook Fortis 14-inch G9 and HP ProBook Fortis 14-inch G10 Windows-based computers, which have essentially identical characteristics aside from their processors.

The ProBook Fortis 14 G9 uses Intel Celeron and Pentium processors and runs Windows 11 SE, whilst the ProBook Fortis 14 G10 has Intel 12th-generation Core i3 and Core i5 processors and runs normal Windows 11. In addition to a 128GB or 256GB M.2 SSD, both systems offer up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal eMMC storage.

HP Fortis Chromebooks Price

The HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook costs $349 (approximately Rs. 26,000), while the full-featured Windows-based HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 PC costs $369 (about Rs. 27,500), and the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 PC costs $399. (roughly Rs. 29,700). All of these models are currently on the market in the United States.

The HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook, HP ProBook Fortis 14 G10 PC, and HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 PC have not yet been given a price. While the Chromebook model will be available in the United States beginning in June, the two Windows alternatives will be accessible in April. In April, HP will release the HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 and HP ProBook Fortis 11 G9, both running Windows 11 SE.

Best Mobiles in India