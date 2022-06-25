ENGLISH

    HP Launches 2022 Edition Omen, Victus Gaming Laptops In India; Check Price & Specs

    HP has expanded its range of the Omen and the Victus series of gaming laptops in the Indian market. The company has launched the HP Omen 16, Omen 17, Victus 15, and the Victus 16 notebooks in the country. All the new devices are available starting from Rs. 67,999 in India and come with Intel Core 12 and AMD Ryzen series of processors.

     
    HP Omen 16 & Omen 17 Laptops

    The HP Omen devices will be offering up to a 165Hz screen refresh rate. The devices will be provided with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB SSD. The laptops are equipped with a thermal heat pipe to decrease the heat while gaming or performing graphics-intensive tasks. The Omen 16 has a 16.1-inch display, while the Omen 17 offers a 17.3-inch edge-to-edge screen.

    HP Victus 15 & Victus 16 Notebook Details

    The HP Victus 15 offers a 15.6-inch display with softer edges as compared to the previous offerings. The laptop can be configured with either the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, which will be accompanied by the NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti graphics processor. As for the Victus 16, it comes with a slightly bigger 16.1-inch full HD display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate.

    The Victus 16 has up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. The notebook offers up to 32GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe TLC storage, and a backlit keyboard. The device has wide rear vents on top of enhanced thermal efficiency.

    HP Omen & Victus New Laptops Price In India

    The HP Omen 16 and the Omen 17 will be available at the starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,99,999, respectively. The HP Victus 15 and the Victus 16 will be offered from Rs. 67,999 and Rs. 84,999, respectively. The Omen 16 and the Victus 16 are available starting today, while the Omen 17 and the Victus 15 will be available from August and July, respectively.

     

    HP has also launched the Omen 45L, 40L, and the 25L desktops in the country. They are available at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,49,999.

    Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9:49 [IST]
