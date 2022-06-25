Just In
- 19 min ago Dizo Buds P TWS Earbuds India Launch Slated For June 28
- 39 min ago Wordle 317 Answer For Today: How Many Tries Do You Need To Solve Today’s Wordle?
- 1 hr ago List Of Best 6,000 mAh Battery Backup Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
- 12 hrs ago Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Don't Miss
- News Had told Shinde to look into complaints about allies: Uddhav Thackeray
- Movies Sara Ali Khan Calls Salman Khan 'Uncle'; Latter Jokes 'Aapki Picture Gayi'
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Showcases 4 Unique Custom Built Motorcycles
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Your City
- Lifestyle Safe And Effective Plant Leaves For Diabetics
- Sports India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Education KVPY Result 2021 Released For SA, SX And SB Streams At kvpy.iisc.ac.in, Download Here
- Travel 10 Places To Travel To In Gujarat In July
HP Launches 2022 Edition Omen, Victus Gaming Laptops In India; Check Price & Specs
HP has expanded its range of the Omen and the Victus series of gaming laptops in the Indian market. The company has launched the HP Omen 16, Omen 17, Victus 15, and the Victus 16 notebooks in the country. All the new devices are available starting from Rs. 67,999 in India and come with Intel Core 12 and AMD Ryzen series of processors.
HP Omen 16 & Omen 17 Laptops
The HP Omen devices will be offering up to a 165Hz screen refresh rate. The devices will be provided with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB SSD. The laptops are equipped with a thermal heat pipe to decrease the heat while gaming or performing graphics-intensive tasks. The Omen 16 has a 16.1-inch display, while the Omen 17 offers a 17.3-inch edge-to-edge screen.
HP Victus 15 & Victus 16 Notebook Details
The HP Victus 15 offers a 15.6-inch display with softer edges as compared to the previous offerings. The laptop can be configured with either the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, which will be accompanied by the NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti graphics processor. As for the Victus 16, it comes with a slightly bigger 16.1-inch full HD display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate.
The Victus 16 has up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. The notebook offers up to 32GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe TLC storage, and a backlit keyboard. The device has wide rear vents on top of enhanced thermal efficiency.
HP Omen & Victus New Laptops Price In India
The HP Omen 16 and the Omen 17 will be available at the starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,99,999, respectively. The HP Victus 15 and the Victus 16 will be offered from Rs. 67,999 and Rs. 84,999, respectively. The Omen 16 and the Victus 16 are available starting today, while the Omen 17 and the Victus 15 will be available from August and July, respectively.
HP has also launched the Omen 45L, 40L, and the 25L desktops in the country. They are available at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,49,999.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999