HP Launches A 2-In-1 Chromebook With 14” Touch Display And Up To 14 Hrs Battery Life News oi-Rohit Arora

HP has added another Chromebook to its portfolio in India. The new notebook- Chromebook x360 14 a is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and flaunts a 14" HD touch display. The touch panel is supported by an adaptable x360 hinge that enables flexibility by allowing students to use the notebook as a tablet or a regular laptop. HP is promising up to 14-hours of battery life with the new Chromebook.

The new HP Chromebook is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India and is designed to meet the needs of school students aged 4 to 15. Read on to find out more about the specifications and features of the new HP Chromebook.

HP Chromebook x360 14 a Key Specifications & Features

The new HP Chromebook comes in a fanless design for a quieter, more comfortable computing experience. It weighs a mere 1.49 kg and can be used as a tablet or a regular laptop. The adaptable x360 hinge design makes it perfect for on-the-go jobs making it a good learning device for students from classrooms or virtually anywhere. The new notebook will be available in three colors- Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal.

The notebook flaunts a 14" HD touch screen with an 81% screen-to-body ratio that should suffice for web browsing and e-learning tasks but shouldn't be considered an ideal display for multimedia usage such as video playback. The 720p resolution will mostly serve well for educational purposes, i.e. the targeted audience of the new device. And since the notebook is powered by not so power-hungry Intel Celeron chipsets, it should deliver a long-lasting battery life.

HP is promising up to 14-hours of battery life on one full charge. The real-life battery life should vary as per usage. Moreover, HP has also claimed that the new Chromebook delivers stutter-free video conferencing, and enhanced gaming experiences. HP Chromebook x360 14a is packed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. As connectivity options, it supports a wide vision HD Camera (88°) and Wi-Fi5.

Since the Chromebooks work on Google's ecosystem, buyers will get Google One member benefits including 100GB of storage for one year. The new notebook will come equipped with hands-free Google Assistant, a unified cloud experience and a single sign-on for most features and onboard services. The HP Chromebook x360 14a features a full-size keyboard with a Google "Everything Key" to enable quick, convenient access to search and keyboard shortcuts.

Pricing & Availability

The new HP Chromebook x360 14a notebook with Intel Celeron N4120 is priced at Rs. 29,999. We are awaiting information about the availability of the new notebooks

Overall, the new Chromebook seems like a decent budget laptop for students. We will soon bring more information about the real-life test performance of the HP Chromebook x360 14a notebook.

Best Mobiles in India