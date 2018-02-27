HP launches Spectre x360 in India for Rs 1,15,290

HP has expanded its Spectre portfolio with the launch of its x360 laptop. The new variant comes with Core i7 processor and will be selling for a price of Rs 1,57,290, while the Core i5 processor version is available at Rs 1,15,290 across retail outlets and HP India online store.

"The newest Spectre laptops further demonstrate our endeavor to find exciting ways to drive momentum in the premium PC market," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director- Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said in a statement.

The device weighs 1.26kgs and is one of the thinnest convertible laptops around. It features a machined aluminum body in dark ash silver color. It sports 13.3-inch Full-HD display with micro-edge bezels and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It is powered by an 8th Gen Intel quad-core processor in an angular design backed by 16GB of RAM. The company has added a fingerprint sensor and company's 'Sure View' technology to eliminate visual hacking. It also has the HP "Wide Vision FHD Infrared" (IR) camera to log in with facial recognition.

Earlier this month, the company also unveiled a range of devices, displays, and accessories designed for the modern workforce. These products include new models in the HP EliteBook 800 G5 series and ZBook series, the new Thunderbolt Dock G2, and four new 4K displays. The refreshed line of laptops features Windows 10, cameras, optional fingerprint scanners, Windows Hello for fast and secure login, and more.

"Our latest EliteBook and ZBook offerings set new standards for design, performance, and functionality. Whether it's the world's thinnest devices or the industry's most robust security features, HP is redefining the commercial PC experience for the modern workforce," said Alex Cho, vice president and general manager, Commercial PCs, HP Inc.