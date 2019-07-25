Just In
HP Launches Z Series Of Laptops In India: Price, Specification And More
HP has introduced its new Z series of laptops in India. The lineup comprises of the HP ZBook 14U G6, ZBook 15U G6, ZBook Studio X360, ZBook 15 G6, and the ZBook 17 G6.
The products will be available for purchase from HP's Online Store and HP World Stores across the country. The newly launched series comes with features such as ambient brightness sensor, fast charge, and sure view privacy screen.
The HP ZBook 14U G6, HP ZBook 15UG6
The HP ZBook 14U G6 is priced at Rs. 98,900 and the laptop is claimed to be the world's first 100 percent AdobeRGB with a 14-inch screen and 600 nit panel. The newly launched laptop comes with 4GB dedicated graphics that enables manipulation of 3D CAD models. It also features HP Sure View Gen3 privacy screen for better battery life.
The HP ZBook 15U G6, on the other hand, is priced at Rs.96,900 and offers a 15- inch screen size. It also offers a full-size numeric keypad, along with 4GB dedicated graphics that enables manipulation of 3D CAD models or the rendering of videos for better performance, the company claims.
The HP ZBook Studio X360
The HP ZBook Studio X360 will be available at Rs. 1,59,900 and as per the company claims, it is a powerful convertible PC which offers ultra-fast performance and renders photorealistic images with the latest Intel Core i9 processors and certified NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics.
The HP ZBook 15 G6 and HP ZBook 17 G6
The HP ZBook is priced at Rs.1,21900 and is optimally for developers, design engineers, simulation workflow and comes fitted with NVIDIA Quadro graphics. It also features the HP Sure View privacy screen that stops visual hacking, and RAID 1 keeps a backup copy of all of the user files.
Besides, The the HP ZBook 17 G6 will be available at Rs. 1,67,900 and it is built for video editors and VR developers. It also offers a 17-inch diagonal HP DreamColor anti-glare display. Furthermore, this laptop comes with NVIDIA Quadro graphics, 128 GB of memory and multiple cores.
