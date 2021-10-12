HP's First AMD powered HP Chromebook x360 14a launched For Rs. 32,999 In India News oi-Vivek

Chromebooks, based on ChromeOS have been getting a lot of traction in India and across the globe, as they usually cost much less than Windows/macOS powered computers. Most Chromebooks are based on an Intel platform, while some of them also use an ARM-based processor from vendors like Qualcomm.

HP has now done something unique by launching an AMD-powered Chromebook -- the HP Chromebook x360 14a in India. Along with a compact design, the HP Chromebook x360 14a also offers additional features like voice-enabled Google Assistant and a one-year free subscription to Google One.

HP Chromebook x360 14a Specifications

The HP Chromebook x360 14a, as the name suggests comes with a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, offering a higher 81% screen-to-body ratio. The machine weighs 1.495KG, and it is a touch-screen device, which lets users rotate the display (360degree) and use it as a tablet.

Coming to the hardware, the HP Chromebook x360 14a is powered by a dual-core AMD 3015CE processor with two Zen cores along with the Radeon graphics. As per the storage and RAM, the device offers 64GB of eMMC based storage with 4GB RAM along with a microSD card slot for an additional storage expansion.

As HP has partnered with Google, every HP Chromebook x360 14a comes with one year Google One subscription, which offers 100GB of high-speed cloud storage for free. The HP Chromebook x360 14a has an HD web camera with support for 88degree field-of-view. The machine also supports dual-band WiFi along with Bluetooth.

Pricing And Availability

The HP Chromebook x360 14a retails for Rs. 32,999 in India and will be available via Amazon. For the asking price, the device does feel a bit underpowered, especially when compared to the Asus Chromebooks. However, for the budget-conscious, HP also offers models like HP Chromebook 11a and the HP Chromebook 14a, for Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively.

Given the pricing of the HP Chromebook x360 14a, the company should have included 128GB storage (PCIe instead of eMMC) along with an FHD resolution display, which would have made this package a lot more appealing.

