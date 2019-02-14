ENGLISH

HP Spectre x360 and Spectre Folio with leather case officially launched

HP Spectre 360 is the first 15-inch laptop in the world with OLED display

    HP India has launched a new premium laptop in the country under the Spectre series. The HP Spectre x360 boasts a lot of interesting features and design is one of the main highlights of the laptop/notebook.

    HP Spectre x360 price and availability

    The HP Spectre x360 will be available in Dark Ash Grey and Blue Poseidon, and the price starts at Rs. 129,990 for the base variant, and the mid-tier model retails for Rs. 169,990, whereas the high-end model (HP Spectre Folio) with Cognac Brown color retails for Rs 1,99,990. All three models will be available in offline and online stores.

    Unique features

    The HP Spectre x360 comes with a slim and premium design, which is also the world's first laptop and convertible PC with 100% pure leather casing. The unique features do not end there, as the HP Spectre X360 is also the world's first laptop with a 15-inch OLED display.

    HP Spectre x360 specifications

    • Display
    • 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen
    • 13.3-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass NBT protection
    • Processor
    • 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U / i7-8565U quad-core processor
    • GPU
    • Intel UHD Graphics 620
    • RAM
    • 8GB / 16GB LPDDR3-1866 SDRAM
    • Storage
    • 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
    • OS
    • Windows 10 Pro
    • Web Cam
    • Digital WebCam with a microphone
    • Speakers
    • Quad speakers powered by Bang & Olufsen with HP Audio Boost 2.0 technology
    • Connectivity
    • Dual-Band WiFi 802.11 ac (2×2), Bluetooth 5.0
    • I/O
    • Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack
    • Battery
    • 4-cell, 61 Wh Li-ion polymer

    HP Spectre Folio Specifications

    • Display
    • 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit micro-edge multitouch edge-to-edge glass screen
    • Processor
    • 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8500Y
    • GPU
    • Intel UHD Graphics 615
    • RAM
    • 16 GB LPDDR3-1866 SDRAM
    • Storage
    • 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
    • OS
    • Windows 10 Pro
    • Camera
    • HP Wide Vision FHD IR Camera with support for dual array digital microphone
    • Speaker
    • Quad speakers powered by Bang & Olufsen with HP Audio Boost 2.0
    • Connectivity
    • Dual-Band WiFi 802.11 ac (2×2), Bluetooth 54.2
    • I/O
    • Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack
    • Battery
    • 6-cell, 54.28 Wh Li-ion polymer

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 7:29 [IST]
