HP Spectre x360 and Spectre Folio with leather case officially launched

HP India has launched a new premium laptop in the country under the Spectre series. The HP Spectre x360 boasts a lot of interesting features and design is one of the main highlights of the laptop/notebook.

HP Spectre x360 price and availability

The HP Spectre x360 will be available in Dark Ash Grey and Blue Poseidon, and the price starts at Rs. 129,990 for the base variant, and the mid-tier model retails for Rs. 169,990, whereas the high-end model (HP Spectre Folio) with Cognac Brown color retails for Rs 1,99,990. All three models will be available in offline and online stores.

Unique features

The HP Spectre x360 comes with a slim and premium design, which is also the world's first laptop and convertible PC with 100% pure leather casing. The unique features do not end there, as the HP Spectre X360 is also the world's first laptop with a 15-inch OLED display.

HP Spectre x360 specifications

Display

13.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen

13.3-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass NBT protection

Processor

8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U / i7-8565U quad-core processor

GPU

Intel UHD Graphics 620

RAM

8GB / 16GB LPDDR3-1866 SDRAM

Storage

256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

OS

Windows 10 Pro

Web Cam

Digital WebCam with a microphone

Speakers

Quad speakers powered by Bang & Olufsen with HP Audio Boost 2.0 technology

Connectivity

Dual-Band WiFi 802.11 ac (2×2), Bluetooth 5.0

I/O

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Battery

4-cell, 61 Wh Li-ion polymer

HP Spectre Folio Specifications

Display

13.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit micro-edge multitouch edge-to-edge glass screen

Processor

8th Generation Intel Core i7-8500Y

GPU

Intel UHD Graphics 615

RAM

16 GB LPDDR3-1866 SDRAM

Storage

512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

OS

Windows 10 Pro

Camera

HP Wide Vision FHD IR Camera with support for dual array digital microphone

Speaker

Quad speakers powered by Bang & Olufsen with HP Audio Boost 2.0

Connectivity

Dual-Band WiFi 802.11 ac (2×2), Bluetooth 54.2

I/O

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Battery

6-cell, 54.28 Wh Li-ion polymer