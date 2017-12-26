Huawei MateBook D (2018) announced with 8th-Gen Intel CPU and faster graphics

Huawei had launched three laptops earlier this year; MateBook D, MateBook E, and MateBook X. Now, the company has announced a refreshed edition of MateBook D.

Dubbed as MateBook D (2018), the laptop looks identical to its predecessor with no changes in design. However, it does come with upgraded CPU and graphics card. The Huawei MateBook D (2018) sports a metal unibody design, and it is just 16.9mm thick. It is fitted with a 15.6-inch display that has a screen-to-body ratio of 83 percent, just like the previous model.

The laptop's display delivers a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, has 178-degree viewing angle, 45 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and a brightness of 350 nits.

As for the innards, the Huawei MateBook D (2018) is powered by Intel's 8th Generation Core i5-8250U processor clubbed with 8GB of RAM. The base model with Core i5 processor comes in two variants; one has 256GB SSD storage, while another features 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage.

There is a higher-end model of the MateBook D (2018), which is powered by the Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage.

Talking about the graphics processor, the new laptop packs Nvidia MX150. The Huawei MateBook D (2018) is equipped with a 43.3Wh battery, which is claimed by the company to last up to 10 hours and provides video playback time of around 8.5 hours.

Moreover, the device has built-in Dolby panoramic speaker system as well as two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. The laptop uses a dual-antenna design for Wi-Fi, expanding the network coverage and the signal range.

All three models of the laptop runs on Windows 10 operating system. As for the pricing, the the Core i5 model with 256GB SSD is priced at CNY 5,188 (approx. Rs. 50,700), while the Core i5 with 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD costs CNY 5,488 (approx. Rs. 53,640). The high-end model which features Core i7 processor, carries a price tag of CNY 6,688 (approx. Rs. 65,400).

There is no information on the international availability of these laptops.