Huawei unveils new line of MateBooks at MWC 2019 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Huawei brings an updated line of notebooks.

At MWC 2019, Huawei showcased the latest MateBook X Pro. The top-of-the-line specifications like 91 percent screen-to-body ratio make this the company's latest flagship product. Alongside, Huawei also unveiled the MateBook 13 and 14 portable notebooks.

As for the pricing, the MateBook X Pro i5/8GB/512GB/MX250/TouchScreen variant costs 1,599 euros while the i7/16GB/1TB/MX250/ TouchScreen version will be selling for 1,999 euros. Besides, the MateBook 13 i5/8GB/256GB/UHD 620 comes with a price tag of 999 euros while the MateBook 14 i5/8GB/512GB/MX250 will be available for 1,199 euros.

The new MateBook X Pro is aimed towards professional content creators and it packs features such as a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machined metallic unibody design. The flagship will come in Mystic Silver and Space Gray color options.

Under the hood, the notebook is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U and i5-8265U processors backed by NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU and 2GB VRAM. The notebook also packs an intelligent cooling system which is paired with two HUAWEI "Shark Fin Fans 2.0" feature larger fins.

The MateBook 13 and 14, on the other hand, boast a FullView display with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. Both devices will be available in China and a few select markets in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and more regions.

As for the specifications, the MateBook 14 comes with the company's "Share 6 3.0 OneHop," that allows for quick sharing of pictures, videos, and documents. It also has the Fingerprint Power button 2.0 which is the power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. Besides, it supports Dolby Atmos 10.