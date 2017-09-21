iBall Slide PenBook (Windows-based 2-in-1) launched in India for Rs. 24,999

iBall today launched its new Windows-based 2-in-1 'iBall Slide PenBook', which comes with stylish design as well as impressive features. It provides users, the experience of a Tablet with the computing power, software compatibility and overall characteristics of a Laptop.

From taking notes and creating lists, to making doodles; it all becomes an easy-peasy task with integrated Windows Ink on the digital pen provided. It is assured that users will experience a smooth writing experience. Additionally, the PenBook features the Windows Hello allowing you to log into your device using your fingerprint. It also comes with Cortana; the voice-activated digital assistant.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sandeep Parasrampuria, (CEO and Director - iBall) said, "Our latest 2-in-1 iBall Slide PenBook, is a world-class offering with latest technology wonders of Windows inking, Hello and Cortana. It's the next level device for those who embrace digital innovations and look for the best in technology."

Talking about the design aspect, the iBall Slide PenBook sports a 2-in-1 portable and flexible built from durable yet incredibly light aluminum alloy design. This is why it can be the perfect device to use when you are on-the-go.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the iBall Slide PenBook sports a High Definition 10.1-inch full capacitive multi-touch with stunning HD Clarity and IPS technology. Under the hood, it is powered by an Intel Atom processor with processing speed up to 1.92 GHz making it perfect for multi-tasking, such as web surfing, working on Microsoft Office, streaming videos, playing games, etc.

Keeping the lights on is a massive 6000mAh Li-Polymer battery, which is said to last a day's moderate usage. On its entertainment facet, the iBall Slide PenBook has dual speakers to deliver surround sound experience.

It also sports a 5MP auto-focus camera as well as a front-facing 2MP camera for video chatting. In addition, the device supports microSD extension with 2 GB DDR3 RAM and 32 GB in-built storage expandable up to 128 GB.

Connectivity features include USB Type-C port, in-built dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a Micro HDMI port.

The iBall Slide PenBook will soon be available at all the leading retail stores across India, priced at just Rs. 24,999.