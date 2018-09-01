IFA 2018: Lenovo introduces Yoga S730, Yoga Book C930, ThinkPad X1 Extreme and more

Lenovo Yoga C930

The Yoga C930 has built-in far-range mics to enable Cortana and Alexa to recognize voice commands from up to four meters away. For physical inputs, it comes with a great keyboard and touchpad experience. The Yoga C930 is designed to look great in both modes, top up and top down.

The Yoga C930 has up to a 4K wide-angle 13.9-inch display with Dolby Vision. It also comes with a physical lens cover that you manually slide to block the camera - called the TrueBlock Privacy Shutter. It's a small piece of plastic with the potential to make a big impact, bringing users extra comfort and peace of mind.

The Yoga C930 starts at €1499 and is expected to be available starting September on company's official website.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme

Lenovo announced the latest addition to the premium ThinkPad X1 laptop portfolio. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme introduces a 15.6-inch form factor to the X1 series and is the first to include NVIDIA discrete graphics. The X1 Extreme is designed for advanced users and prosumers who seek a thin and light Windows 10 laptop that reflects their personality as well as high-performance computing needs.

It an ideal laptop for data-intensive workloads; video and photo editing; graphics rendering; and virtual and mixed reality applications. NVIDIA GeForce 1050Ti graphics let users can also sneak in time with their favourite games.

The combination of 8th generation Intel Core processors, including the six-core Intel Core i9 coming soon, up to 64GB of memory and dual PCIe SSD storage option with Raid 0/1 capability brings the highest performance ever seen on an X1 Series.

The company claims that it gives up to 15 hours of battery life mean users can work and play for longer. Rapid Charge will then fuel the X1 Extreme up to 80% in just 60 minutes for more work or play time. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme will be available from September starting at $1859.

Lenovo Yoga Book C930

Lenovo just released the Yoga Book C930, an ultra-slim, ultra-light and ultra-flexible dual display laptop with E Ink technology, and the first successor to the ground-breaking 2016 Yoga Book. With the new Yoga Book C930 is a 2-in-1 convertible running Windows 10 laptop. The company has ushered in the next generation of mobile computing with a laptop delivering more flexibility to PC users in more places, more ways and more times.

As the world's thinnest and lightest dual-screen device, the Yoga Book C930 tapers down to 4mm at its thinnest edge when open and 9.9mm when closed. While weighing well under two pounds (775 g). The laptop offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Yoga Book sports a 10.8-inch high-resolution IPS display interacts with an E Ink display that functions as a notepad, sketchbook, eReader and a self-learning keyboard. It is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core processor which is incredible for a fan-less laptop. The Yoga Book C930 is designed to produce no thermal noise. It's got a 10.8-inch QHD 2K IPS display, two speakers, and features Dolby Atmos audio.

Its 360-degree hinge which allows users to transition seamlessly between five different modes - type, create, read, browse and watch. You can also watch shows, create or do work on a laptop regardless of where you are, or what you're doing.

In EMEA, the Yoga Book C930 starts at €999 and is expected to be available starting September 2018 on the official website and select retailers.

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges - Dark Side Expansion

Lenovo and Disney today announced Star Wars: Jedi Challenges - Dark Side Expansion, a new, free content update to the Jedi Challenges augmented reality experience that allows fans to play through new challenges as Kylo Ren. In celebration of the new dark side content, a limited-edition Lightsaber Controller modelled after Kylo Ren's iconic weapon from the films will be available on jedichallenges.com. The Dark Side Expansion update and the Kylo Ren Lightsaber will be available in select markets starting this November.

To use the Kylo Ren Lightsaber Controller or play the Dark Side Expansion update, the full Star Wars: Jedi Challenges starter kit is required (sold separately), which includes the Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber Controller, and Tracking Beacon. A compatible smartphone and the latest Jedi Challenges app, free to download on the App Store and Google Play, are also required.

The Star Wars: Jedi Challenges - Kylo Ren Lightsaber will be available in select markets starting this November. In the U.S. availability is $99.99 on www.jedichallenges.com. Local pricing and availability will vary by country. The controller is fully compatible with all content in the Jedi Challenges app.