Infinix InBook X1 Series Launching In December In India; Here's What To Expect

Infinix has already confirmed the launch of InBook X1 series laptops in India. The launch is scheduled for December; however, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The Flipkart dedicated microsite for the upcoming Infinix laptops has also confirmed their availability on the e-commerce site. For the unaware, the smartphone manufacturer has entered to laptop category with the launch of the InBook X1 Pro, and then it announced the standard InBook X1.

Infinix InBook X1 Series In India

As we are getting close to the launch, the brand is revealing its features. The Infinix InBook X1 series is touted to be ''as light as air and as thin as ice''. It will weigh 1.48 Kgs and measure 16.3mm in thickness. The company has also revealed the laptop will come with an aircraft-grade aluminum finish. The laptop will be available in three color options - Noble Red, Aurora Green, and Starfall Grey.

Moreover, the Infinix InBook X1 series would be launched in three hardware configurations - 10th gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7. The Infinix laptops are available in 8GB / 16GB of RAM and 256GB / 512GB of PCIe SSD storage space in the international market. It remains to be seen which all variants will arrive in India.

All models of the InBook X1 Series series will ship with Windows 11 OS and the Infinix InBook X1 series is confirmed to come with 55Whr battery which is said to deliver 13 hours of video playback. It will also support for 65W Type-C fast charger and take 55 minutes to charge 70 percent battery.

Other features could include USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. For connectivity, it will support Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, an HD webcam, and DTS audio.

Infinix InBook X1 Series Expected Price In India

As of now, there is no official word regarding the pricing of the Infinix InBook X1 series in India. Considering the price in the international market, we expect the laptops will carry an affordable price tag like the Realme Book Slim. Also, Flipkart's listing hints at the starting price at Rs. 3X,XXX, which makes us believe the laptop will come under Rs. 40,000 segment. Besides, Infinix is also launching the Note 11 series handsets next month in the country.

