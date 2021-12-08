Infinix InBook X1 Series With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 35,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has finally announced the InBook X1 series laptops in India. The Infinix InBook X1 series comes in three hardware configurations - 10th gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7. The laptops also carry affordable price tags along with decent features. Also, the Infinix laptops come with a sleek and elegant look. The trio also runs the latest Windows 11 OS. Check here how much they will cost in India.

Infinix InBook X1 Series Features

The Infinix InBook X1 series features an aircraft-grade 16.3mm metal body that has aluminium finish. It sports a 14-inch Full HD screen with 100% sRGB color gamut, 180-degree viewing angle, and 300nits brightness. It weighs 1.48 Kgs, making it easy to carry.

The Infinix laptops come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIE 3.0 SSD storage space. There is a 55Whr battery which is claimed to deliver 13 hours of video playback time. The laptops support a 65W Type-C fast charger that takes only 55 minutes to charge up to 70 percent battery. It also allows you to charge your smartphone as well.

The laptops also ship with a backlit keyboard which helps you to work even in dimly lit spaces. In terms of port, the Infinix InBook X1 series comes with a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

Also, it includes a fingerprint sensor and Ice Storm 1.0 cooling system to lower the temperature effectively. For connectivity, the Infinix InBook X1 series laptops support Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, an HD webcam, and DTS audio.

Infinix InBook X1 Series Price & Availability

The Infinix InBook X1 base variant with Intel Core i3 processor has been launched at Rs. 35,999 which comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The Intel Core i5 variant will cost Rs. 45,999 which has 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the other hand, the Core i7 variant is priced at Rs. 55,999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The trio will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting December 15. You get three color options for the Infinix InBook X1 series laptops namely - Aurora Green, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback for Axis Bank Credit Card users, 10 percent off on Federal Bank debit/credit cards users, and others.

How About Competition?

The Infinix InBook X1 Series will directly compete with the Realme Book Slim which is available starting at Rs. 46,999 for the Intel Core i3 variant, while you get the same variant of the Infinix laptop at just Rs. 35,999. It is also important to note that, Infinix has mentioned it is an introductory price. So, there is a chance the price will go up after some days.

The Realme laptop also supports 65W Super Fast Charge that claims to fuel the laptop up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. However, the Realme Book Slim ships with the 11th Gen Intel Core Processor.

