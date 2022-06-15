Infinix InBook X1 Slim Laptops Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 29,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has announced the launch of the Infinix InBook X1 Slim series laptops in India. The latest series is the rebranded version of the InBoook X2, which was launched earlier this year. The Infinix INBook X1 Slim series has been launched in three variants, featuring the Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. Besides, all laptops of the series run Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim Laptops Specs

The Infinix InBook X1 Slim has a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, 300 nits brightness, 100% sRGB coverage, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core processor and comes with an aluminum metal body.

The laptops will be available with up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The Infinix InBook X1 Slim packs a 50Whr Lithium polymer battery unit with support for 65W fast charging. Other features include a backlit keyboard, Intel Iris Plus graphics, an ICE STORM 1.0 cooling system, a pair of LED flash units for the HD webcam, a dual DTS audio setup, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.

In terms of port, you get one USB Type-C port for charging, another Type-C port for data transfer, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4, an SD card slot, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The laptop is claimed to be the slimmest and lightest in the segment, which weighs 1.24 kg and measures 14.8 mm in thickness.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim Price And Sale In India

The Infinix InBook X1 Slim price starts at Rs. 29,990 for the Intel Core i3 variant, while it goes up to Rs. 49,990 for the Intel Core i7 variant. The Intel Core i5 variant of the Infinix InBook X1 Slim price starts at Rs. 32,990. The laptops will be available in grey, blue, green, and red color options starting June 21 via Flipkart. Besides, buyers can get up to Rs. 3,000 discount on Axis Bank card.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a slim laptop at an affordable price tag, the Infinix InBook X1 Slim can be a good pick. Under Rs. 30,000, you get decent features on the Infinix InBook X1 Slim, which is capable of handling your day-to-day work.

