Infinix INBook X2 With 10th Gen Intel Chips, Lightweight Design Announced; Price, Availability

Infinix INBook X2 Price, Availability

The Infinix INBook X2 is currently available in the Southeast Asian markets where it will be available in Indonesia and Thailand from January 22. The Infinix INBook X2 was also announced in Egypt and will be available starting from January 22. The new Notebook will be available in different color models of red, blue, grey, and green.

The Infinix INBook X2 is available in three models, featuring the Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. These are priced at USD 399 (around Rs. 29,668), USD 549 (roughly Rs. 40,822), and USD 649 (approximately Rs. 48,258), respectively. The Infinix INBook X2 price in India and availability are still under wraps.

Introducing Infinix INBook X2 to you🎉🎉

✅Dual-Star Light Camera

✅Full Metal Design with 1.24kg weight &14.8mm thickness

✅100% sRGB Professional Display

✅ 50Wh All-day Battery life

✅10nm Intel® Core™ #InfinixINBookX2 #Infinix #LightUpAVividWorld pic.twitter.com/d4ztP7fJEx — Infinix Mobile (@Infinix_Mobile) January 17, 2022

Infinix INBook X2 Specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Infinix INBook X2 comes as a successor to the Infinix INBook X1 that was announced back in October 2021. As the next-gen notebook, the new Infinix INBook X2 is available in three models as seen above. The notebook draws power from the 10th Gen Intel Core processors, available with Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G1, and Core i7-1065G7.

Additionally, the Infinix INBook X2 is available in two RAM, storage models like 8GB + 256GB model and 16GB + 512GB model. The laptop includes M.2 NVMe PCle 3.0 SSD storage. Additionally, Infinix has included a new ICE Storm 1.0 cooling system, which the company claims to offer enhanced heat dissipation.

Apart from this, the Infinix INBook X2 packs a 50Wh battery bundled with a 45W charger. The popular Chinese brand claims the laptop can provide 11 hours of web browsing, nine hours of video playback, and basically last a day on a single charge. Additionally, the new Infinix laptop runs Windows 11 Home edition.

Infinix INBook X2 Features

The Infinix INBook X2 flaunts a 14-inch IPS LCD with an FHD resolution. The display offers 300 nits brightness, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The design elements of the new laptop include a full-sized backlit chiclet keyboard and a sensitive touchpad.

The Infinix INBook X2 includes a 3.5mm audio jack and a pair of speakers with DTS Audio support. It comes with multiple connectivity ports including two USB-C ports (one of them supports charging and DisplayPort), two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and an SD card slot.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.1. The new Infinix INBook X2 also features pair of LED flash units for the HD webcam. More importantly, the laptop weighs only 1.24kg and sports a slim profile of 14.8mm.

Overall, the Infinix INBook X2 makes a decent entry into the market for its attractive features. The price tag also seems good enough for the features offered, making it a good buy. That said, the Indian market currently has only the Infinix INBook X1 and it might take a while for the Infinix INBook X2 to arrive.