Lenovo announces a new budget friendly 2-in-1 Android tablet the "Yoga A12"

Chinese multinational tech company, Lenovo has just announced a brand new 2-in-1 Android tablet which has been dubbed as Yoga A12. This tablet has been specially designed to offer "all-day productivity" and in fact comes at an attractive price compared to the previous Yoga Book line tablets or laptops.

As for the features of the Yoga A12, the device is made out of magnesium and aluminum and sports a 12.2-inch anti-glare display. And it looks like it is an HD screen, meaning you'll get 720 x 1280 resolution screen.

The A12 comes with two Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, an Intel Atom x5 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a battery that supposedly gives 13 hours of usage on a single charge. This new device also runs Android and features a "multi-tasking hybrid UI", as well as Google's Productivity Suite.

Design wise, the A12 is s super thin and is just 5.4mm at its slimmest edge. It weighs under 2.2 lbs (1 kg), so you should be able to carry it around easily. One of the key highlights of the A12's is its 360-degree Yoga hinge. This feature basically facilitates the users to convert the device into four work modes. Therefore making it easier for users to watch movies, browse the internet, and do just about anything in different work environment and settings.

Lenovo's Yoga A12 also sports a Halo Keyboard which is a flat, touch-sensitive virtual keyboard with haptic feedback, artificial learning software, and built-in prediction. With the use of this virtual keyboard, it will provide a user experience similar to on-screen ones on smartphones and tablets. Lenovo says that users familiar with mobile typing will adapt quickly to this touch keyboard.

Now that you have a fair idea about the device and what it features, if you are interested in buying Lenovo's new 2-in-1 Andriod tablet then Yoga A12 will be available from February 8 via lenovo.com. Color options include Gunmetal Grey or Rose Gold and prices start at $299 (Rs. 20,097).