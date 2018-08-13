Lenovo announces two mobile workstations with Xeon CPUs

Lenovo has launched two new mobile workstations with Intel Core and Xeon processors. The ThinkPad P1 is the slimmest of the two, measuring 0.7-inches, while the ThinkPad P72 measures 1.72-inches. Both devices come wth Nvidia's professional graphics and fingerprint scanners for added security.

The ThinkPad P72 sports a 17.3-inch IPS display, where users can choose between the two resolutions: 1920 x 1080 with a brightness of 300 nits, and 3840 x 2160 with a brightness of 400 nits. The latter resolution has 100 percent support for Adobe RGB space along with a 10-bit color depth, while the 1920 x 1080 panel offers 72 percent NTSC color gamut.

The device is powered by a variety of eighth-generation Core and Xeon processor options, however, the company didn't specifiy the model numbers. Discrete graphics can be configured up to Nvidia's Quadro P5200 graphics chip and system memory up to a hefty 128GB (4x 32GB DDR4). Users can also throw in 16GB of Optane memory too and a storage of up to 6TB.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USN-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, one Ethernet port, a Mini Display port 1.4 jack, small card reader, SD card reader, and an audio combo jack. The devices are also equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wireless AC.

The mobile workstation is backed by a 99WHr battery and 230-watt external power supply. Operating system options include Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, Windows 10 Pro, Ubuntu Linux and Red Hat Linux. The ThinkPad P72 will be available by the end of August at a price of $1,950.

The smaller ThinkPad P1 comes with a 15.6-inch display and also supports a variety of eighth-generation Core and Xeon processors. However, it lacks on few fronts compared to the ThinkPad P72.

It has the same display resolution options and color space support, but the company specifically lists Nvidia's Quadro P1000 and P2000 as discrete GPU options. The device has 64GB of system memory (2X 32GB) and storage options cut to 4TB.

This laptop also features an IR camera for facial recognition along with an HD camera. The laptop is fueled by a smaller 80WHr battery and an external 135-watt power supply. The device will be available by the end of August with a starting price of $1,800.