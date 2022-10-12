Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook Launched With Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming Support News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Lenovo has been steadily expanding its product offering with new laptops. One of the latest launches is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook. As a laptop built for gamers, the new Lenovo device offers game streaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook offers up to an Intel i5 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and other premium features. The new gaming laptop is currently available for the US market and might make its way to other markets in the coming weeks.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook Features

Up front, the new Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook flaunts a 16-inch IPS LCD panel with a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Lenovo is offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut support, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. This makes the Lenovo gaming laptop ideal even for long hours.

Under the hood, buyers have two options for their new Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook. One option is the Intel Core i3-1215U processor, and the other is the Intel Core i5-1235U chipset. The i5 chipset offers a total of 12 threads making it more powerful, whereas the i3 SoC comes with eight threads.

Buyers can also choose from multiple storage variants - 128 GB of eMMC flash storage, 256GB of M.2 SSD storage, and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. Additionally, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook offers 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The gaming laptop includes multiple ports like two USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port that can double as a DisplayPort, a power delivery port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook features quad 2W speakers and a 1080p webcam. It also comes with a full-size RBG backlight keyboard.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook also includes the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6E, a microSD card slot, and more. All variants of the new Lenovo laptop measure 356.5 x 253 x 19.95 mm and weigh 1.82 kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook Price

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook starts from USD 599 (around Rs. 49,299). The pricing and availability of the new gaming laptop for other markets are still under wraps.

