Lenovo and Intel introduces safer way to log into websites: No more passwords

Reports suggest that nearly 81 percent of data breaches that occurred last year involved weak, default or stolen passwords. While passwords remain as a weak security tool, phishing attacks have grown 65 percent year-on-year. Thus protecting online privacy, identity and all types of data have become an important task and it requires more robust security practices.

Against such backdrop, Lenovo and Intel have now announced the first PC-ready built-in authentication measures to support users' online browsing, working and shopping. So apart from passwords, users will now have a safer way to log in to websites. First is with the touch of a finger on the integrated fingerprint reader through Universal Authentication Framework (UAF).

Secondly, with the click of a real-time, on-screen button through Universal 2nd Factor (U2F). Instead of using a separate security key or SMS code, 2nd-factor authentication is built into the PC to identify the user and directly prompts the user to click a button to log into websites.

Besides, using Intel Online Connect on 7th and 8th Gen Intel Core processors with the integrated FIDO authenticators directly into the core of the PCs, it further brings simpler and safer online authentication when logging into popular websites like PayPal, Google, Dropbox, and Facebook. Websites also use security keys that are protected and rooted deeply in the PC's hardware, ultimately increasing user protection and reducing fraud.

Merchants also benefit from this integration. With authenticators built directly into PCs, merchants can extend enhanced security measures to millions of users who routinely use their computer to access social media, banking information and online shopping.

"Going online has become an indispensable part of our daily lives in the always-on, digital world. People need hassle-free, built-in security that helps to protect them when logging into websites for banking, shopping, and social media," said Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President of Lenovo's PCs and Smart Devices Product Group. "Partnering with Intel to deliver FIDO-certified solutions, we're addressing online security issues head-on by providing a simpler, safer online authentication experience and reducing our dependency on passwords alone."

"Intel continues to drive innovation that simplifies and secures the computing experience," said Chris Walker, Vice President, Client Computing Group and General Manager, Mobility Client Platform. "We are excited about the close collaboration between Intel and Lenovo using hardware-based technology on 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core processors to bring secure authentication experiences to the PC."

"I am thrilled to see the realization of this partnership between FIDO Alliance board members Intel and Lenovo, which resulted in the PC industry's first FIDO-enabled embedded fingerprint and now includes support for all FIDO protocols on several new leading PC models," said Brett McDowell, executive director of the FIDO Alliance. "Today's news reinforces FIDO authentication as the de facto standard technology to move the world beyond passwords, across all internet-connected devices: PCs, mobile, and IoT."

In any case, this integrated solution aims to reduce reliance on passwords as the companies are now combining the latest technologies and hardware to help shield against phishing or malware attacks, and protect users' most vulnerable personal data with hardware-level encryption.

Availability

Intel Online Connect can be downloaded from the web and will be made available via Lenovo System Update and Lenovo App Explorer on all Lenovo laptops with 7th and 8th Gen Intel Core processors that have enabled Intel SGX.

List of compatible Lenovo systems includes Yoga 920, IdeaPad 720S, ThinkPad X1 Tablet (2nd generation), ThinkPad X1 Carbon (5th generation), ThinkPad Yoga 370, ThinkPad T570, ThinkPad P51s, ThinkPad T470s, ThinkPad X270 and ThinkPad X270s.