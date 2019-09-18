ENGLISH

    Lenovo Launches AI-Ready ThinkCentre PC, ThinkPad Laptops For Enterprise

    Lenovo has launched a new range of ThinkPad laptops and ThinkCentre personal computers for enterprises in India. Lenovo has equipped the latest release with artificial intelligence for a smarter enterprise portfolio. The launched devices are the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano, ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT, ThinkPad T490, ThinkPad X390, ThinkPad P43s, and the ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstations.

    Lenovo ThinkCentre PCs Upgraded

    The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n has one of the most compact designs for commercial devices. The upgraded ThinkCentre M90n 1 Nano brings space-saving convenience and manageability for its sleek design. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT, on the other hand, has a broader thermal range and is designed for higher vibration and thermal environments like manufacturing.

    Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops New Range Launched

    Coming to the laptops, Lenovo offers a successor for ThinkPad laptops with ThinkPad T490 that is 17.9mm thin and its weight starts from 1.46 kg. The laptop comes with 8th gen Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia graphics, and rich audio & display features with Dolby Audio Premium. This is followed by the ThinkPad P43s, which Lenovo claims is the smallest and lightest portable workstations that support 100 percent Adobe colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR technology.

    The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 features with Intel Xeon processors and supports 4GB Nvidia Quadro P1000 discrete graphics to support Client AI. Also, Lenovo showcased the ThinkSmart Hub 500, claims simplify meetings with a single click.

     

    Lenovo Launches Enhanced Security

    Lenovo also released a security solution with ThinkShield 2.0 that claims to offer 360-degree security for devices. Lenovo says the ThinkSheild 2.0 will deliver enhanced security throughout a product's life cycle - right from manufacturing and supply chain - to ensure enterprise systems aren't infected or compromised even before they are turned on.

    Additionally, Lenovo released ThinkPad PrivacyGuard, a new software feature for laptops which protects the user from prying eyes. The company also exhibited the ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44 ultra-wide dual-display monitor a smarter conferencing solution called ThinkSmart Hub 500.

    news laptops lenovo
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
