Lenovo launches Ideapad 330S and Ideapad 530S laptops priced at Rs 67,990 and Rs 35,990 respectively

Lenovo which is a known name when it comes to PC and Tablet, today unveiled its latest range of Ultra-slim laptops with improved performance and battery life. The company has introduced Ideapad 530S and Ideapad 330S. The devices are available at a price range of Rs.67,990 and Rs. 35,990 respectively.

Ideapad 530S is the company's premium offering in the Ultra-slim portfolio. The laptop is powered with 8th Gen Intel Core processors for and 512 GB SSD storage for faster boot-ups. The device offers up to 8 hours of battery life, and is well suited for the users who are always on the go, says the company. It comes with a metallic finish and a Rapid charge feature which provides 2 hours of usage with 15 minutes of charge. The laptop is slim and weighs1.49 kgs and has a thinness of 16.4mm.

The device has three-sided narrow bezels and is available in 35.49 cm (14.0 inches) Full HD IPS display. The 530S laptop also features Harman speakers with Dolby audio. The device also has a fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard. The laptop uses a Type C port for fast data transfer with. The laptop also comes with a dedicated 2GB Nvidia MX 150 graphics for some immersive viewing experience.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director Consumer Business and E-commerce, Lenovo India said, "Our new Ultra-slim portfolio reinforces Lenovo's commitment to continuously innovate and create truly different experiences". He further added, "With our announcements today, we are bringing ultraportable laptops for the Indian market across price points and making the latest technology accessible to all."

Lenovo has also launched Ideapad 330S for the consumers. The laptop is available in both 35.49 cm (14.0 inch) and 39.49 cm (15.6 inches) size and is designed for both the students and professionals. The laptop weighs 1.67 kgs and comes with a metallic finish on the top cover. The device is powered with 8th Gen Intel Core processors and features a Full HD IPS display along with HDD/SSD storage option. It has a backlit keyboard and supports up to 4GB dedicated graphics.

The new portfolio is available with the Back To College offer where consumers can avail 2 years of additional warranty, 1 year of PremiumCare, 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection along with some gift vouchers.

Lenovo is offering 1 year of PremiumCare 24 x 7 support and 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection. The Accidental Damage Protection allows the consumers to avail replacement/repair of the damaged component and an option of On-Site repair.