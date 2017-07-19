Lenovo launches seven new affordable laptops in India

Chinese electronics giant Lenovo has just unveiled new additions to its Yoga and Ideapad range of laptops. These future-ready laptops are aimed to provide better computing experience to millennials in India.

"Our latest collection further strengthens our position as the trend setter in the PC space. Today, we launch clutter-breaking, future-ready products that boast of category-first features at mainstream pricing," Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director-Consumer Business and Ecommerce, Lenovo India, said while commenting on the launch.

Let's begin with the new members of the Lenovo Yoga series. The Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 premium convertibles have up to 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that offers better responsiveness.

Weighing just 1.25 kg, the Yoga 720 looks very sleek with its aluminum design. It is only 0.75-inch (19 mm) thick. The Lenovo Yoga 520 is another stylish addition to the Yoga line-up, which features up to 128G PCIe SSD plus 1TB SATA HDD hybrid storage.

Both convertibles arrive with NVIDIA graphics, Full-HD display and a fingerprint reader.

Furthermore, the devices are equipped with JBL speakers; Dolby Audio Premium in Yoga 720 and Harman speakers in Yoga 520.

Consumers can also get the optional Lenovo "Active Pen" provides a smooth experience with pin-point accuracy, palm-rejection technology and pressure sensitivity. There's more, the "Windows Inking" feature will let users sketch portraits, write notes or share on-the-go.

As for the pricing, The Yoga 720 is available for Rs 74,500 and the Yoga 520 for Rs 39,600.

In the Ideapad series, Lenovo has introduced five new additions; Ideapad 720S, Ideapad 520S and Ideapad 320S, Ideapad 520 and Ideapad 320.

The Ideapad 720S has angled edges for a thinner look and is ideal for those who are looking for light-weight laptops.

With a back-lit keyboard, up to eight hours of video playback battery life, JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, the device has a starting weight of just 1.12kg.

The Ideapad 520S and 320S are designed to keep up with entertainment and productivity needs of millennials.

Fitted with advanced graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce 940MX, the Ideapad 520 and 320 offer the latest multimedia capabilities to customers.

The Ideapad 320 has Dolby Audio-optimized speakers that deliver clear audio even at high volumes. The Ideapad 520 offers a boost from the sound of the Ideapad 320, featuring Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio.

Ideapad 720S, Ideapad 520S and Ideapad 320S are available for Rs 74,850, Rs 47,450 and Rs 34,750, respectively.

Ideapad 520 can be purchased for Rs 42,400 and Ideapad 320 for Rs 17,800.

IANS Report