Just In
- 1 hr ago Exclusive: Jabra Eyeing 10% Market Share In Professional Headset Segment This Year
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals On Smartphones And Other Electronic Products
- 2 hrs ago Oppo A93s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Announced; Price, Full Specs, Expected India Launch
- 3 hrs ago Lenovo Tab P11 With 7500mAh Battery Launched In India
Don't Miss
- Sports Dream Sports Foundation ties up with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools to support young footballers
- Finance 3 Best Performing & High-Rated Aggressive Hybrid Funds To Start SIP In 2021
- Lifestyle Shershaah Trailer Launch: Kiara Advani Slays It In An Exquisite Contemporary Saree
- News COVID-19: India’s recovery rate stands at 97.35%
- Movies Pratigya 2: Supriya Disappointed With Her Role Ending Abruptly; Rajan Shahi Reveals He'd To Let Few Actors Go
- Education HBSE 12th Marksheet Download, Check HBSE 12th Result Name-wise
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki XL7 India Launch Expected Soon: Price, Expected Specs, Features & Other Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In August
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Announced
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro has finally arrived in the Indian market and draws power from the game-centric AMD Ryzen 5000 series. The laptop, like most of the Lenovo Legion series, has several gaming features including RGB lighting, a high-resolution display, and more. Plus, the company has announced Legion Ultimate Support, dedicated to gamers.
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro India Price, Availability
The new Lenovo Legion laptop is available in two variants. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is priced at Rs. 1,39,990, whereas the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is priced at Rs. 1,59,990. Do note, these models pack 32GB RAM and are offered in the Storm Grey color option.
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is also paired with the newly announced Legion Ultimate Support, priced at Rs. 999 for a year and Rs. 1,999 for two years. The gaming laptop is up for pre-orders on Amazon and the Lenovo India website now. Shipping will begin on August 7 and offline availability is expected in the coming weeks.
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Specifications
The new Lenovo Legion 5 Pro flaunts a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with 2560x1600 pixels resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display offers 100 percent sRGB support, HDR400 certification, 500 nits peak brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Gamers' experience is enhanced by FreeSync, G-Sync, and X-Rite Pantone factory, and Dolby Vision color calibration.
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chipset paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU powers the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. The gaming laptop includes 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz that is expandable up to 32GB and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe SSD for storage that can be configured up to 2TB. A 720p webcam with a camera shutter is placed on the top panel.
Also, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop gets its juice from an 80Wh battery with a rapid charge feature, which Lenovo claims to fuel the device up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. There are multiple ports on the laptop, including four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947