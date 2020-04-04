Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i Gaming Laptops With Nvidia's Latest Technology Goes Live News oi-Karan Sharma

Lenovo has launched its latest series of Legion gaming laptops -the Legion 5i and the Legion 7i. The company claims these are the first gaming laptops to feature Nvidia's latest Advance Optimus Technology. The highlights of both the gaming laptops are high-end CPUs and Nvidia GeForce Super GPUs. Here are the details:

Gaming laptops constantly make use of GPU by ignoring the use of iGPUs which draw more power keeping the G-Sync in works and this has a direct impact on the battery life of the laptop. Nvidia's Advanced Optimus Technology automatically switch between the iGPU and the discrete GPU which reduces the power consumption.

In simple words the laptop will use the discrete GPU while playing games and other high-graphic applications and switch back to iGPU when performing a normal task like serving internet, watching movie and more.

Lenovo Legion 5i And Legion 7i Price

The Lenovo Legion 5i is launched with a starting price of $999 (approx. Rs. 76,000) with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060GPU. On the other hand the Legion 7i with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU launch with a starting price of $1,199 (approx. 91,300).

PC World report suggests that the Legion 5i and the Legion 7i is eventually going to replace the Legion Y540 and the Legion Y740 laptop which are currently available in the market. The report also suggests the company will soon make the newly launched laptops available for sale.

According to the company, the Lenovo Legion 7i is powered by the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design and higher clock speed. Its sibling, the new Lenovo Legion 5i laptop, will offer up to RTX 2060 GPU.

Moreover, both Lenovo Legion gaming laptops come equipped with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors. Besides, the company has not mentioned any other specifications about the laptops.

