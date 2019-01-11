Lenovo patents for a foldable display laptop with OLED screen

Foldable displays are becoming the new trend in the technology space. A lot of OEMs have patented their respective foldable devices including Samsung, Huawei, and most recently Apple. Now, it seems that Lenovo is taking the trend a notch higher by planning to bring the foldable display to a laptop screen.

The company filed the patent back in July 2017 under the name "Device with Foldable Display" and it describes a laptop with a foldable region. The patent also shows how the keyboard and display can be folded against each other. It also shows that the screen could take up more than 50 percent of the real estate of the device. Also, the device has support for touch gestures where the users will be able to interact directly with the screen.

"The device can transition from the closed orientation to the open orientation via curvature of the fold region. The fold region can define a radius of curvature for the closed orientation of the device and can define a radius of curvature for the open orientation of the device. The device may be referred to as an asymmetrically folding display device because the display has the portion that spans the fold region," the company explains in the filing.

Other parts of the patent explain how the user will be able to interact with the device. It gives an idea about the viewing angles which will fall somewhere between 40 to 50 degrees within users eyesight.

The patent also mentions that the device will support the OLED technology which was recently seen on many laptops during the CES 2019. Well, this goes without saying that companies usually patent new technologies, but not always the devices make it to the production stage.

The company has a similar device under its portfolio in the form of the Yoga Book which comes with an E Ink display on the bottom, while there's a touchscreen on the top. Lenovo also launched its successor recently.