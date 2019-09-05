ENGLISH

    Lenovo Tech Life IFA 2019: Watch The Live Stream Here

    IFA 2019 has officially commenced in Berlin, Germany. Companies like Asus and Acer have already showcased their next-generation products. Similarly, Lenovo is also hosting a launch event named Tech Life 2019, where the company is expected to showcase its upcoming products.

    Lenovo Tech Life IFA 2019: Watch The Live Stream Here

     

    The Lenovo Tech Life 2019 is expected to be a computer-centric launch event, where the brand might showcase laptops and computers with the newer design and next-generation hardware. The event is scheduled at 12:00 AM IST and you can catch the live streaming here.

    Watch The Live Stream Of The Lenovo Tech Life IFA 2019 Here

    Next-Gen ThinkPads

    Lenovo is known for its ThinkPad series of laptops, which offers robust build quality with good functionality. This year, the company is likely to showcase the updated version of the ThinkPad series of laptops.

    Along with the ThinkPad series, the company might also showcase the next-generation Yoga series laptops. This series is known for offering flexibility and premium design.

    On the hardware side, the company is expected to launch its first set of laptops powered by the newly announced 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs based on 10nm architecture.

    Intel claims that the 10th Gen mobile CPUs offer up to 40% improved performance over the previous generation models. As they are built on the 10nm architecture, these are also energy efficient compared to the last-gen ones.

    Along with these products, the company might also showcase tablets based on Android OS. Though there is no information on the exact specifics of these devices, they are most likely to offer bigger screens with beefer batteries for better productivity.

    ifa 2019 lenovo news laptops
    Thursday, September 5, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
