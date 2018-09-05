Lenovo ThinkPad E480, E580 SMB laptops officially launched in India: Price starts at Rs 36,999

Related Articles
Lenovo has officially launched two new SMB class laptops in India. The Lenovo ThinkPad E480 and the Lenovo ThinkPad E580 will be available in India from the 5th of September 2018 for a starting price of Rs 36,999.
Unique features of ThinkPad E480 and E580
- Latest 7th/8th Gen Intel CPU
- Dolby Atmos Audio (Dual stereo speaker)
- Fingerprint sensor with support for Windows Hello
- Premium metal unibody design
- Lenovo premier support
Lenovo ThinkPad E480 specifications
The Lenovo ThinkPad E480 is available in 14-inch screen size with either an IPS LCD display (1080p) or a 720p TN panel with antiglare screen technology. The laptop comes with 2 GB AMD GPU (AMD Radeon RX 550) with 7th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPU, coupled with up to 32 GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with dual storage drives with a dedicated SSD (up to 512 GB) and a standard HDD (up to 2 TB).
The laptop also offers a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Advanced Audio and Smart Audio speaker setup. The ThinkPad E480 has pretty much every I/O that anyone can think with a modern USB type C port, 2 full-size USB 3.1 ports, Full sized HDMI 2.0 port, RJ-45 ethernet port, and an audio jack.
Lenovo ThinkPad E580 specifications
The Lenovo ThinkPad E580 is available in 15.6-inch screen size with either an IPS LCD display (1080p) or a 720p TN panel with antiglare screen technology. The laptop comes with Intel HD or Intel UHD integrated GPU with 7th and 8th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPU, coupled with up to 32 GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with dual storage drives with a dedicated SSD (up to 512 GB) and a standard HDD (up to 1 TB).
The laptop also offers a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Microsoft Lync Audio speaker setup with a fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support. The ThinkPad E580 has pretty much every I/O that anyone can think with a modern USB type C port (USB 3.1 support for charging, data syncing, and DisplayPort), 2 full-size USB 3.1 ports, Full sized HDMI 2.0 port, RJ-45 ethernet port, and an audio jack.
Conclusion
The all new ThinkPad E480 and the E580 series of laptops are specially designed to offer unprecedented user experience and in terms of design and specifications, the ThinkPad E480 and the ThinkPad E580 seems like a nice offering. We will reserve our final verdict on our full review.