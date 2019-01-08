Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga get refreshed at CES 2019

Lenovo has revamped the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Yoga devices at the CES 2019. The refreshed models feature a new and subtle design language. The company has showcased the refreshed models of ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga. The fourth-generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the first ever ThinkPad device to feature an all-aluminum chassis. Similarly, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the seventh-generation model features an optional carbon fibre weave top cover.

In addition to these, the company also unveiled two ultra-wide 43.4-inch monitors called ThinkVision P44W and Legion Y44W. The ThinkVision P44W is aimed at the enterprise users and the Legion Y44W is meant for the gamers. However, the difference between these is restricted to the supplied stand alone.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga

As per Lenovo, the revamped laptops are thinner and lighter than their predecessors and sport new display options such as 10-bit Dolby Vision display, a low power 400 nit FHD display and a 500 nit brightness. These laptops come with new Dolby Atmos system with four speakers and four far-field microphones.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 comes with the latest eighth-generation Whisky Lake Intel Core processors along with 16GB RAM, up to 2TB SSD, a 3.5mm audio jack, a HDMI port and two USB 3.1 ports. There is a Thunderbolt 3 port on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga and two such ports on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. The buyers can choose between options such as 4K, FHD 1080p or 2K 1440p resolution for both the notebooks.

Lenovo ThinkVision P44W and Legion Y44W monitors

Talking about the monitors, these have 43.4-inch display panels with 32:10 aspect ratio and DWUXGA 3840 x 1200 pixels resolution. Both the monitors support AMD's FreeSync 2 technology, which allows the Lenovo displays to vary based on the refresh rate in order to match the GPU's render rate.

Pricing and availability

When it comes to the pricing front, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be priced starting from $1709 (approx. Rs. 1,19,000) and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be priced starting from $1929 (approx. Rs. 1,35,000). Both the refreshed laptops from Lenovo will go on sale from June 2019.

The ThinkVision P44W and Legion Y44W are priced at $1299.99 (approx. Rs. 91,000) and $1199.99 (approx. Rs. 84,000) respectively and will go on sale starting from April 2019.