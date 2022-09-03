IFA 2022: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) With OLED Display, 12th-Gen Intel SoC Launched News oi-Sharmishte Datti

IFA 2022 has witnessed the launch of many new products, including the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022). The new foldable laptop features multiple displays and a folding design, which could compete with next-gen tablets and laptops. The new Lenovo device offers OLED screens, Windows 11 OS, and a 12th-Gen Intel processor.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) Features

Upfront, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) features two 12-inch displays, making it very unique. When opened, the Lenovo laptop features a 16.3-inch OLED display with 2024 x 2560 pixels resolution with Dolby Vision playback support. The displays offer touch and Lenovo Precious Pen support. Users can also magnetically attach the stylus to the foldable laptop.

Under the hood, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) offers up to 12th Gen Intel Core U9 i5 and i7 processors with integrated Intel Xe graphics. The new foldable laptop offers up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 OS and also includes a 5MP IR webcam.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold includes a 48Whr battery paired with 65W fast charging support. Lenovo claims the new device can offer up to four hours of charge in just 30 minutes. It also includes numerous ports like two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB type-C port, a nano-SIM slot, and more.

One device, unlimited possibilities: the New ThinkPad X1 Fold.



Boasting a foldable OLED screen and 12th Gen @Intel Core processors, the next-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold transforms to face any challenge your busy lifestyle brings.



Learn more: https://t.co/7QQG5qpMti | #LenovoTechLife — Lenovo (@Lenovo) September 1, 2022

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold also comes with the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6W, and 5G network. It also includes a full-size Bluetooth keyboard along with a Haptic TouchPad and Trackpoint.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Price

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold price starts from USD 2,499 (around Rs. 1,98,600). Presently, the new foldable laptop will be available to purchase in the US market starting November this year. Buyers can pick up the laptop in a single black color option. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold price in India and its availability are still under wraps.

Best Mobiles in India