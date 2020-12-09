Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Notebook Launched; Could Be The Most Lightweight Laptop News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lenovo's latest laptop could be one of the most lightweight devices you've held. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano notebook was announced at the 2020 Black Fun ceremony in China. The 13-inch business notebook is a flagship device that weighs only 907 grams. The new Lenovo laptop also comes with a 5G version.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Features

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a 13-inch premium laptop with a micro-edge display featuring a resolution of 2160×1350 pixels, a brightness of 450 nits, a 16:10 ratio, and a 100% sRGB color gamut. Like other Lenovo X1 laptops, the new X1 Nano is built of aviation-grade carbon fiber material.

What's really striking is the notebook's weight, which is less than 1Kg and a thickness of 13.83mm - giving it a very sleek finish. Lenovo seems to have achieved this by redesigning the internal structure. Other design aspects include the Little Red Riding Hood keyboard. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano also includes dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, push-type fingerprint recognition, face recognition, and more.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core processors and is available in three variants: Core i5-1130G7, Core i5-1160G7, Core i5-1160G7. The laptops are equipped with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD memory.

The laptop is fueled by a 48Wh high-capacity battery, which the company claims to last 13.6 hours. The laptop comes with fast charging support, which can reportedly offer up to 80 percent battery fuel in an hour.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Price, Availablity

Equipped with the 11th-gen Intel Core processor, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Intel Core i5-1130G7 base model costs CNY 9999 (around Rs. 1,12,799). The other two variants of Intel Core i7-1160G7 and Intel i7-1160G7 cost CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,24,099) and CNY 13,999 (around Rs. 1,57,899), respectively.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is certainly expensive, but it carries features that make it worth the price. Lenovo stands as one of the leading laptop manufacturers in the world and the new X1 Nano has strengthened its foothold. What's more, one can also get the 5G version of the device for an additional subscription. For now, the new laptop is available only in China and there's no word on global availability.

