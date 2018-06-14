Lenovo unveils VR-ready ThinkPad P52 with whopping 128GB RAM

Lenovo has launched its first 15-inch virtual reality-ready mobile workstation. Dubbed ThinkPad P52, the laptop comes with top-of-the-line features. It features an eighth-generation Intel Xeon six-core processor, a Nvidia Quadro P3200 discrete graphics chip, and up to 128GB of system memory.

With this kind of hardware crammed in, the laptop is ideal for developing and playing high-end virtual reality applications and games. Lenovo is yet to reveal the full list of processor options for the workstation. But, users will get to choose from five operating system for their developing needs. The lineup includes Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, Ubuntu, or Red Hat Linux. The device will also have pre-installed Lenovo Vantage and a trial of Microsoft Office 2016.

Lenovo's generalized hardware shows that the device supports up to 6TB of storage, some of which relies on PCIe-based connections for fast data read and write speeds. It also gives you two memory options: 8/16/32GB non-ECC memory sticks, and 8/16GB ECC memory sticks. The laptop is expected to have four memory slots supporting 32GB each.

Ports on the ThinkPad P52:

3x USB-A (5Gbps)

2x Thunderbolt 3

1x HDMI 2.0

1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1x Microphone/headphone combo jack

1x SD card reader

1x Smart Card reader

1x Gigabit Ethernet port

Other important specifications of the laptop include a 15.6-inch touchscreen with a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution. It has support for 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color space and 400nits of brightness. It also boasts an infrared camera for facial recognition in Windows Hello alongside a 720p webcam, Intel 9560 Wireless AC connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE connectivity (Cat 9).

A 90WHr battery and a 170-watt external power supply keeps the device fired up. the laptop measures 14.86 x 9.93 x 0.96 inches and weighs around 5.4 pounds.

"When our customers choose Lenovo, we want them to know that means more than just receiving a quality computer," the company says. "For us, it's about choosing design innovation, legendary quality and a dedication to detail. Like you, we constantly challenge the conventional to deliver an entirely new level of power, durability, and possibility for our customers."