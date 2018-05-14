Lenovo wins patent for a triple screen laptop

Lenovo has been awarded a new patent for a laptop with a tri-fold display. According to a set of documentation published by the World Intellectual Property Organization, the firm filed for the patent in late 2016. Lenovo envisions a laptop that has a "flexible display with multiple viewing regions."

The device will use an OLED panel that can be folded both inwards and outwards. The design will allow users to use triple the amount of screen real estate compared to what they get on a tradition portable laptop. The flexible mechanism will allow the device to be folded in a way that its screens face both sides. Lenovo believes that this will be useful for presentations or local multiplayer games.

The patent filing doesn't explicitly state that the panels will be touch sensitive. Both sides of the display will have a camera and a microphone. The filing mentions smartphones as another possible use case of a similar tri-fold design, in addition to saying the same of tablets.

According to the WIPO-published documents, basic engineering principles will allow for both dual and triple screen laptops. Lenovo's previous efforts are proof that the company has been planning a foldable device for the masses.

Razer also has developed a prototype of a triple-display laptop that debuted at last year's CES. Samsung and Huawei are expected to launch their foldable devices within the next one year.

Besides, Lenovo also launched new V-series laptops for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and start-ups. The V330 laptop comes with entrepreneur-friendly flexibility features like an ultrabay drive that can house either an optical drive or an additional battery, a QuickCharge battery, a spill-resistant backlit keyboard, and both USB-C type and USB 3.0 ports. The V330 also takes care of personal security with ThinkShutter - a physical webcam cover along with a touch-type fingerprint reader. The prices for the laptops start from Rs 48,000.

Google Home Unboxing and Setup process - GIZBOT

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Sikka, Director SMB, Lenovo India said, "SMEs are the backbone of the country's economy and are facing a digital crossroad on keeping their existing infrastructure versus expanding on mobile computing to meet the challenging demands of their customers. With the launch of the V series, we want to address our focus towards the next wave of business professionals and entrepreneurs who need affordable computing on the go without compromising on performance or security."