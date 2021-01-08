Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad 5i With Camera Privacy Shutter Launched In India

Lenovo Yoga 9i Price, Features

Lenovo Yoga 9i is the premium of the three newly launched laptops, costing Rs. 1,69,990 and is open for pre-orders and the Lenovo online store. The premium laptop will begin sale on January 12 onwards and is available in a single black color option. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU with Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The 14-inch laptop features an IPS display with VESA DisplayHDR 400, 500 nits of peak brightness. It also features the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader that promises a 50-percent extra active surface area. The laptop also includes a 1MP web camera that comes with a physical privacy shutter. There is also a 60Wh battery, four speakers with woofers and tweeters, and a dedicated slot for the stylus.

Lenovo Yoga 7i Price, Features

Lenovo Yoga 7i will cost you Rs. 99,000 and is available for pre-orders at the Lenovo online store. It will go on sale in a single Slate Grey color option starting January 15 onwards. Like the Lenovo Yoga 9i, the Yoga 7i also comes with the option of either Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home. It draws power from the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Users get up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. There is a slightly larger screen of 15.6-inch and a bigger battery of 71Wh that claims to last up to 16 hours. Users can also check out the front-facing speakers integrated with Dolby Atmos. Most of the other features remain the same as the Yoga 9i.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Price, Features

Lastly, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i will cost Rs. 63,990 and comes in a single Graphite Grey color, which seems to be quite popular with Lenovo. The IdeaPad can be purchased at the Lenovo online store and Amazon, as well as Lenovo exclusive retail stores. The 14-inch laptop features an IPS anti-glare FHD display.

The 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake CPU with up to 16GB of RAM powers the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i. It comes with integrated Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics and runs Windows 10 Home. The power button on the laptop is embedded with a fingerprint sensor for privacy. Other features include Dolby Audio and rapid charge support.