LG Gram 17 laptop and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 convertible announced

LG has come up with two new launches.

    LG has announced ultra-lightweight laptops in the Gram lineup. These new models will be showcased by the company at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2019 tech show to happen in January 2019 in Las Vegas. The new laptops in the Gram series are the LG Gram 17 and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 convertible.

    LG Gram 17 specifications

    LG Gram 17 bestows a 17-inch high resolution WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The laptop weighs in a 1340 grams making it a lightweight laptop. It features an efficient 72W battery, which can provide up to 19.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. This is touted to comply with the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G durability standard making it resistant to dust, shock and extreme temperatures.

    Under its hood, this laptop makes use of an 8th generation Intel Core processor, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There is a SSD card slot for additional storage as well. The device includes Thunderbolt 3 port for charging devices and transferring files. It also supports DTS Headphone X surround sound and comes with a fingerprint sensor.

    LG Gram 14 2-in-1 convertible

    The next device that has been announced by the company is the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 convertible. It comes with a distinctive form factor. It features a 14-inch touch-screen display along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device meets the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G durability standard. This convertible device ships with the Wacom AES 2.0 Pen with 4,096 pressure levels and tilt detection. It also enables precise and natural drawing experience as well. The Gram 14 2-in-1 convertible uses Intel 8th generation Intel Core processor with Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB/16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and large 72W battery.

     

    As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability details of these new launches from LG. We can get to know more details when they are showcased at the CES 2019 tech show.

