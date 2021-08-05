LG Gram 2021 Laptops With Intel Evo, Military Grade Design Launched: Price, Specifications News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Laptop market in India has a new player, namely the LG Gram 2021 laptop series. The South Korean company has released three new laptops with model numbers 17Z90P, 16Z90P, and 14Z90P, which come with 17-inch, 16-inch, and 14-inch displays. The new LG Gram 2021 laptop series pack Intel Evo certification for prolonged battery backup.

LG Gram 2021 Laptop Price, Availability

Presently, LG hasn't specified the pricing of all three models. However, the company says the LG Gram 2021 laptops start at Rs. 74,999, which could be the 14Z90P laptop with a 14-inch display. The pricing could also vary with the processor and upgrades under the hood, as well as the display size.

LG Gram 2021 Laptop Features, Specifications

The LG Gram 2021 laptop series pack identical features, at least with the design. All three laptop models ship with MIL-STD-810G military-grade certification. The displays on the laptops offer a 16:10 aspect ratio on the WQXGA IPS LCD panel. The company says the laptops get 2560 x 1660 pixels resolution with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut.

That said, the basic model LG Gram 2021 14Z90P laptop gets a WUXGA IPS LCD panel with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. The new LG laptop series offers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. LG has included multiple ports, including a Thunderbolt 4.0port and a USB Type-C port. The laptops are also lightweight, with the base model weighing just 999 grams.

Under the hood, the LG Gram 2021 laptop series draw power from the 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors with Intel XE graphics integrated with it. The exact chipset and RAM details of the 17Z90P, 16Z90P, and 14Z90 models haven't been mentioned. One can expect a maximum of 16GB LPDDR4X RAM with up to 512GB SSD storage.

LG Gram 2021 Laptop Series: Should You Buy?

The premium and mid-range laptop segment in India has been booming as of late. LG has shut down its mobile business to focus on other gadgets, including laptops. The new LG Gram 2021 series packs several premium features that cater to both e-schooling and work-from-home needs. Moreover, the price tag is also attractive for the base model, making it a good choice.

Best Mobiles in India