Meet HP Pavilion Aero, The Lightest AMD-Based Consumer Notebook News oi-Rohit Arora

HP has unveiled a new range of portable notebooks under its Pavilion Aero 13 series. Touted as the lightest AMD-based consumer notebook, the Aero 13 weighs less than 1 kilogram and is the first pavilion notebook featuring a 90 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. The notebooks in the series are powered by AMD Ryzen 5 & 7 5800U mobile processors and make use of AMD Radeon graphics. These portable notebooks even come equipped with a built-in Alexa and a fingerprint reader.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Specifications & Features

Starting with the display, the Aero 13-series notebooks flaunt 13.3-inch WUXGA IPS screens with full HD resolution. The displays come in a 16:10 aspect ratio and offer 400 nits of maximum brightness. HP mentions that these IPS displays support 100% sRGB for a wider color palette. With a 13.3-inch screen and 90% screen-to-body ratio, the Aero 13 indeed makes for a portable machine for on-the-go tasks.

There are four notebooks in the Aero 13-series to choose from. Three out of four makes use of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor along with AMD Radeon graphics. The flagship Aero 13-series notebook is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800U chipset and is priced higher than the three. HP has also equipped two models with built-in Alexa to offer hand-free voice commands functionality. Upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year, the notebooks come with a promise of up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

Build To Last & To Save Environment

The new Pavilion Aero 13-series notebooks come under HP Planet Partners initiative to deliver the world's most sustainable PC portfolio. These notebooks are said to be designed by post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastic saving over 6,000 plastic bottles from polluting the oceans. The PC includes a complete magnesium-aluminum chassis and a 4-sided thin bezel. These notebooks feature water-based paint which controls VOC emissions. The outer box and fiber cushions of the laptop are sustainably sourced and recyclable.

Pricing and Availability

HP's new Pavilion Aero 13 notebooks will be available at all HP World stores and online store.hp.com/in in Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver color variants. The prices are as follows:

• HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0200AU (13.3" screen size, AMD Ryzen 5 5600U)- Starts at Rs. 79,999 (Ceramic White)

• HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0030AU (13.3" screen size, AMD Ryzen 5 5600U)- Starts at Rs. 79,999 (Natural Silver)

• HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0190AU with built-in Alexa (13.3" screen size, fingerprint reader, AMD Ryzen 5 5600U)- Starts at Rs. 79,999 (Pale Rose Gold)

• HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0186AU with built-in Alexa (13.3" screen size and fingerprint reader, AMD Ryzen 7 5800U)- Starts at Rs. 94,999 (Pale Rose Gold)

Best Mobiles in India