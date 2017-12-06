Microsoft launches 'Always Connected' PCs from Asus & HP: 20 hour battery life, Snapdragon 835

Microsoft at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit that is happening in Hawaii has now announced the launch of the world's first 'Always Connected' PCs, running Windows 10 on ARM-based Qualcomm SoCs.

Microsoft Executive Vice President of the Windows and Devices Group Terry Myerson announced the Always Connected PCs from Asus and HP. "Along with our hardware partners HP and ASUS, we showed the world the first full-featured Always Connected PCs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset running Windows 10 and a new, optimized version of Office 365. ASUS and HP have worked hand in hand with us to deliver on pushing the boundaries of what a PC can do, and we continue to work closely with Lenovo as they build their own Always Connected PC." he said.

Further, Myerson also shared his personal experience of using the device with the audience. Besides, it has been said that these new laptops will offer built-in LTE connectivity and incredibly long battery life than x86 PCs.

With a long battery life, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC and ARM architecture, Microsoft is touting the new Always Connected PCs to be the next big revolution in the tech industry after the original laptop and virtual reality.

Meanwhile, Microsoft had announced its partnership with Qualcomm way back in December and it seems that the partnership product is finally here. Microsoft had earlier collaborated mostly with Intel and AMD to manufacture x86 chips for its partner products.

Asus NovaGo

Talking about the laptops, ASUS NovaGo is the world's first Gigabit LTE laptop, with superfast download speeds allowing users to download a 2-hour movie in just 10 seconds. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC platform with X16 LTE, the NovaGo is always on, always connected to a battery supporting 30 days of standby and 22 hours of active use.

The Asus NovaGo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile processor, coupled with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of Universal Flash Storage. The PC also has two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and one HDMI port. The NovaGo runs on Microsoft Windows 10 S that brings new features like Windows Ink, Windows Hello, and Cortana. It weighs 1.39kg and measures 316 x 221.6 x 14.9mm. eSIM and Nano-SIM options will be available.

HP ENVY x2

The HP ENVY x2 is also an Always Connected PC and it combines the best of a smartphone experience with the best of a Windows PC. Impossibly thin and incredibly durable, the HP ENVY x2 offers lightning-fast 4G LTE2 and Wi-Fi. With up to 20 hours of active use battery life, the detachable PC provides flexibility and connectivity to perform daily tasks while on the go.

As for the pricing - Asus NovaGo 4G RAM and 64GB storage model will cost $499 (roughly Rs.), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost $799 (roughly Rs.). Alternatively, HP has said that its device will be available from Spring 2018, but no pricing details were revealed. Microsoft should release other details in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a third model in the Always-Connected PC range is said to be in the works. Microsoft has stated that they are working with Lenovo to manufacture the third device.