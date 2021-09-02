Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Launch Tipped For September 22 Event; What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft Surface event will be seeing the launch of several new gadgets. The event has been scheduled for September 22 and will likely bring out the next-gen Microsoft Surface Duo 2 smartphone. We might even see the latest Microsoft Surface Book laptop and an upgraded Surface Pro. Here's everything you need to know about the Microsoft Surface event.

Microsoft Surface Event Details

Microsoft took to its microsite to reveal the details of the upcoming virtual event. The Microsoft Surface event will be held on September 22 at 11 AM ET, which is at 8:30 PM Indian time. The media invites sent out by the company say Microsoft will talk about "devices and Windows 11". We can expect to see a couple of new Microsoft Surface devices entering the market soon.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Launch Tipped

The Microsoft Surface event will likely release the next-gen Microsoft Surface Duo 2 smartphone. This uniquely styled, dual-screen smartphone will run Android OS and will pack several upgrades from its predecessor. Looking back, the original Microsoft Surface Duo debuted with two OLED panels and a 360-degree hinge design.

A similar design can be expected on the Microsoft Surface Duo. A lot of upgrades are said to be under the hood, where a Geekbench listing even reveals the Snapdragon 888 chipset powering the smartphone.

5G support and the latest Android OS are other aspects tipped for the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. The original Microsoft Surface Duo debuted for USD 1,399 (around Rs. 1,02,200) and we can expect the new phone to be around the same, if not more expensive.

Next-Gen Microsoft Surface Laptop Pro Releasing Soon

Additionally, the Microsoft Surface event will bring out the next-gen Microsoft Surface Book laptop as well. This would be the successor to the Surface Book 3, which one might expect to release as the Surface Book 4. But reports suggest the company has other plans when it comes to naming the next-gen laptop.

Microsoft is said to bringing out a major redesign with a non-detachable 14-inch display instead of a detachable one available on the Surface Book 3. This new laptop might also be called the Microsoft Surface Laptop Pro. Apart from the redesign, the upcoming Surface Laptop Pro is said to pack upgrades under the hood.

Additionally, Microsoft is tipped to launch the next-gen Surface Pro models that could pack multiple upgrades to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro 7+ variants. With the Windows 11 OS releasing to everyone on October 5, it makes sense that Microsoft wants its product range to have the latest features. We'll know more at the September 22 Microsoft Surface event.

Best Mobiles in India