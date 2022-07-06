Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With 11th Gen Intel Processor Launched In India; Specs & Pricing News oi-Akshay Kumar

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 was officially introduced in the United States a couple of days ago. The company has now launched the device in the Indian market. The device comes as a successor to the first-gen Surface Laptop Go and is equipped with upgraded specs. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Specifications, Features

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 notebook is equipped with a 12.4-inch PixelSense display. The laptop has a resolution of 1,536 x 1024 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It is the lightest Surface series laptop that tips the scale at just 1.12 kilograms. The device is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with the Intel Iris X Graphics.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is loaded with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on what the purchaser equips it with. The SSD options include 128GB and 256GB, which can also be enhanced further, thanks to the removable option. For security, the notebook comes with Fireware TPM 2.0, Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello sign-in, and one-touch sign-in with the fingerprint power button.

The software features of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 include Windows 11 Home, Microsoft 365 apps, a preloaded Xbox app, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one-month trial for free. The laptop comes with a 720p HD webcam for video calling purposes. There also are dual far-field studio speakers and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium support. The device is claimed to provide up to 13.5 hours of regular usage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Price In India, Availability

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is available for regular consumers at the starting price tag of Rs. 73,999. For business users, the Surface Laptop 2 is being offered for Rs. 79,090 for the starting model. The notebook is available to buy from Amazon India and Reliance Digital online store.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will be competing against the likes of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD, Acer Aspire 7, MSI GF75, and the Dell G6 SE laptops in India.

