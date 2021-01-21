Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Launched With Intel Core i5 Processor: Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft has expanded its Surface laptop offering. The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has arrived in India and will be available for buyers starting tomorrow (January 22). Microsoft claims the new Surface Laptop Go packs one of the most lightweight designs and build. With the Intel Core i5 processor, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has a lot to offer.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Price, Availablity

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go starts from Rs. 63,499 for the base model packing the Intel Core i5 chip with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Other variants with 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and the top variant of 16GB + 256GB will cost Rs. 71,999, Rs. 91,999, and Rs. 1,10,999, respectively.

The new Microsoft laptop will go on sale starting tomorrow (January 22) via authorized resellers, retailers, and online platforms like Reliance Digital and Amazon. Additionally, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be purchased with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 8,000. The device is available in a single platinum color option.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Features

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go flaunts a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with touchscreen capabilities. As the expansion of the Surface series, Microsoft has included a full-sized keyboard for the laptop that weighs 1.1Kg. There is an optional fingerprint reader integrated with the power button. Additional sign in options includes Windows Hello and One Touch, which is familiar for all Surface users.

Going under the hood, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM with up to 256GB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home and packs apps that users and sign up, and connect with Microsoft 365 for the cloud experience.

Other details include omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio and studio mics. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go also includes a 720p HD webcam for video calls. There are USB Type-C and Type-A ports for connectivity. Additionally, it includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Lastly, Microsoft claims the laptop can last up to 13 hours with an all-day battery on a single charge.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: Should You Buy?

Microsoft Surface Go series is known for performance-centric tablets. The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has further expanded what the Surface Go can do. With the continued work-from-home and e-schooling norms continuing, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go makes a good choice, especially as it's one of the affordable laptops from Microsoft.

