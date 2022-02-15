Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Launched In India; Available In Three Modes News oi-Megha Rawat

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is available in India starting today (Feb 15). The device was debuted in the United States last year and it is aimed at programmers, creative professionals, designers, and gamers. It comes in a variety of configurations and is said to provide "desktop power, laptop portability, and a creative studio." According to Microsoft, it is the most powerful Surface notebook ever.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Features

Microsoft released the Surface Laptop Studio in the US in September last year. The casing is made of magnesium and aluminum. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and has a Dynamic Woven Hinge that lets the display move in different directions. The gadget can switch from a typical notebook to a tablet or a canvas attributable to the hinge. The Surface Slim Pen 2 may be magnetically attached to a spot underneath the keyboard.

The Surface Laptop Studio has a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow Display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,600 pixels, 10-point multi-touch capability, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display also has a 201ppi resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and compatibility with Dolby Vision. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is equipped with quad-core Intel Core H35 CPUs (up to 11370H) and up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, as well as up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics are included in Intel Core i5 models, while Intel Core i7 versions have up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti dedicated GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

Windows Hello face authentication, a 1080p front-facing camera, dual far-field Studio Mics, and Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos are all included in the device. Firmware TPM for enterprise-grade security and BitLocker support, enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in, and Windows improved hardware security are all available on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Three Modes

Another aspect of the convertible laptop is its ability to switch between three modes: laptop, stage, and studio. Laptop mode provides a traditional laptop experience.

Stage mode, which pulls the display forward to an angle where the keyboard is covered but the touchpad is exposed, is used for gaming, streaming, docking, and presentations by pushing the display forward to an angle where the keyboard is covered but the touchpad is exposed. Studio Mode is the third mode, which can be utilized as a canvas or for taking notes.

Two USB Type-C ports (USB 4.0/ Thunderbolt 4), a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.1 are among the Surface Laptop Studio's connectivity choices. The laptops with Intel Core i5 processors are said to last up to 19 hours on average device usage and come with a 65W Surface Power Supply adaptor included.

The Intel Core i7 variants are said to provide up to 18 hours of regular device usage and come with a 102W Surface Power Supply adaptor. The dimensions of the laptop are 323.28x228.32x18.94mm. The Surface Laptop Studio with Intel Core i5 processors weighs 1.7kg, while the ones with Intel Core i5 processors i7 processors weigh 1.8kg.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Price And Availability

The base model, which comes with an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 1,56,999 (commercial pricing) and Rs. 1,65,999 (consumer price) in India. The top-of-the-line model comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage, and costs Rs. 3,43,499 in India.

Pre-orders for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio begin on February 15 and the device will be available for purchase in India on March 8 through commercial authorized resellers, select retail, and online partners.

